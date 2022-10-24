SpeedKore Dodge Demon Comes With Signed Ozzy Album Because Demons Like Darkness

SpeedKore and Dodge seem like a match made in Heaven. The Wisconsin-based custom shop declares it believes “in tailoring the ultimate in automotive self-expression through cutting-edge technology and unrivaled craftsmanship,” and as far as their Dodge creations go, we can safely say they fulfilled the creed.
Aside for Robert Downey Jr.’s 1974 BMW CS 3.0, and Chris Evan’s 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, the shop’s online project roster includes only Dodge Chargers. And we can add this Demon to the list, a one-of-one machine offered as part of an Omaze campaign for the benefit of Save The Music Foundation – a group that helps “students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music.”
The ride is a Demon, and because it’s supposed to support music and those who make it, it is offered complete with a signed copy of Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne’s latest studio album. And since Osbourne is seen as the Prince of Darkness, matching that with the Demon is another match made in Heaven.
Car enthusiasts will however be excited by the monstrous 6.2-liter HEMI V8 hiding under the hood, churning out 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque when running on race fuel. That’s enough to pull the Demon across the quarter-mile distance in 9.65 seconds, and from a standstill to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds.
Draped in SpeedKore Smoke Show Gray, the car offered on Omaze is not new, but shows 700 miles (1,126 km) of use. Still, it’s valued at $175,000 (or $131,250 if you choose money instead of the car), and you can get hold of it for free, or for anywhere from between $10 and $150, depending on how many chances you want.
The HRE wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires will spin for the new owner on January 18, 2023, when the winner will be announced. The sweepstakes end on December 23.
The ride is a Demon, and because it’s supposed to support music and those who make it, it is offered complete with a signed copy of Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne’s latest studio album. And since Osbourne is seen as the Prince of Darkness, matching that with the Demon is another match made in Heaven.
Car enthusiasts will however be excited by the monstrous 6.2-liter HEMI V8 hiding under the hood, churning out 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque when running on race fuel. That’s enough to pull the Demon across the quarter-mile distance in 9.65 seconds, and from a standstill to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds.
Draped in SpeedKore Smoke Show Gray, the car offered on Omaze is not new, but shows 700 miles (1,126 km) of use. Still, it’s valued at $175,000 (or $131,250 if you choose money instead of the car), and you can get hold of it for free, or for anywhere from between $10 and $150, depending on how many chances you want.
The HRE wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires will spin for the new owner on January 18, 2023, when the winner will be announced. The sweepstakes end on December 23.