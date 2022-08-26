Virtual 'Cuda Has the Full Carbon Widebody and Supercharged Hemi SpeedKore Touch

Some visionaries are bigger than the virtual reality they surround themselves with. And that is valid across the marvelous world of automotive pixel masters, as well.
No need to take our word for granted. A great case in point here could be made courtesy of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who loves to prepare stunning wishful thinking projects. But his fame quickly transcended the boundaries of social media.
Thus, commissioned build ideas have become a part of his everyday life, along with sponsored projects. And we are not talking here about little companies asking for his help. Instead, this CGI expert has worked with entities such as Hagerty, an American company that is considered the world’s largest when dealing with specialty insurance for classic vehicles.
Now, the master has another “What If” partnership, and it involves a legendary aftermarket outlet called SpeedKore. That is right, the creators of iconic builds such as ‘Hellraiser,’ ‘Hellacious,’ ‘Hellucination,’ or Vin Diesel’s ‘Tantrum,’ among many others, have allied with this pixel master to present stuff such as an imaginary mid-engine Charger Daytona or the 1969 Daytona that might have traded blows with the Ford GT40 and Ferrari at Le Mans!
This time around they switched Mopars, though, and inspired by “Glen Bunch’s iconic ‘74 Challenger,” SpeedKore wanted Arellano to create the ultimate Plymouth Barracuda, one that could easily join the IMSA AAGT class and mop the floor with the competition. All that would be hypothetically achieved with “a little bit of help.”
Sure, that is an understatement when the project’s CGI blueprint includes stuff like a full carbon fiber body with an ultra-wide aerodynamic kit and the supercharged Hemi SpeedKore V8 twist. Thus, in their minds, the ‘Cuda would only then turn into a “proper rival to the Dekon Chevy Monzas and the famous Greenwood Corvettes.”
