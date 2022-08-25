Polestar 5 Unofficially Morphs as Production Super-EV, a Four-Door GT With 871 HP

Born in 1996 thanks to Volvo Cars’ motorsport partner and then transformed into a fully-fledged performance-oriented sustainable carmaker, Polestar is doing great, right now. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, it seems.
Over in the real world, sales are advancing superbly – considering the way things are with the automotive industry right now, and the Polestar 1 and 2 are diligently followed by the 2023 Polestar 3, which can be had with a starting price of around €75k. Alas, the SUV that shares the SPA2 platform with the XC90 successor (dubbed EXC90 or Embla, according to the rumor mill) will be produced in the United States, so its local pricing might be a tad more affordable, around the $70k mark.
Now, there is another digit in between the Polestar 5 and 6 news, but the Swedish automotive brand does not care that much about respecting the order, so we already know the stunning performance roadster will hit the road soon after the Polestar 5. Which, by the way, appeared in person – albeit draped in camouflage – as a development prototype with 871 hp at this summer’s still-recent Goodwood FoS.
But, as always, the digital realm is too impatient to wait for the official introductions. So, here is the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) pulling away at the camouflage wraps of the Polestar 5 to make it a production sporty GT. And the four-door indeed looks stunning (based on leaked patent drawings, so it is quite close to the real deal) and especially mesmerizing when thinking about its all-new 871-hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, 800-volt powertrain architecture.
Things are clearly looking even better for Polestar fans, and the Polestar 5 might just be one of those few exceptions where the production version does justice to the concept car – on this occasion we are talking about the stunning Precept design study. So, does this get your CGI seal of approval, or not?
