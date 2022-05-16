2010 Honda S2000 Type R Virtually Completes a Type V and S Club Racer Family

As far as little open-top sports cars are considered, there is no denying that Japanese automakers really know how to make them cool, quirky yet sporty, or both. So, the Miata is cool, the MR2 was oddly tempting, and the Honda S2000 was surely both.
While the Honda S2000 was mostly notable for the extreme specific power output that made it a world-record naturally-aspirated engine production car, it was also a creature of habits. So, tradition played an important part during its life, thanks to the naming scheme adhering to the roadster ethos of the 1960s or the “Type” versions solidifying its club racer reputation around the JDM region.
Well, in turn, there was a Club Racer version on sale in the United States, as well as a GT for the United Kingdom, but as it turns out the “Type” family never came full circle during its lifetime. This is because the AP1 only gained access to a Type V built for the Japanese domestic market while the facelifted AP2 got treated to the Type S (again JDM only) for the last two years of real-world life.
Now, thanks to Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who is really on to something with his latest Hagerty-sponsored “What If,” there is a chance to fulfill the remaining “Type” destiny with a “2010” Honda S2000 Type R that never was. Although it is merely wishful thinking, at least we now have the option to dream of this feistier, 268-horsepower version from anywhere around the world, not just the JDM parts.
Interestingly, the associated Hagerty article notes the hypothetical S2000 Type R would easily beat its siblings in terms of hp per liter thanks to a virtual 1.9-liter version of the F20/F22 inline-four engine “spinning deliriously to a 9,700 rpm redline!” That would be a hoot to see… and hear!
