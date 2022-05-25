Speedkore's Dodge Charger "Hellucination" Is a Helluva Restomod

More on this:

1 500-HP Super MINI Cooper S Pulls a Surprise on a Charger Hellcat, Immediately Regrets

2 First-Generation Dodge Charger Sitting in the Woods, Really Unexpected Gem

3 World's Most Highly Optioned 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona Sets Record at Auction

4 This 1968 Dodge Charger Was Built for the Bonneville Salt Flats, It's as Fast as a Daytona

5 Ja Morant’s Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack Is Fit for the NBA’s Most Electrifying Player