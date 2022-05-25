Speedkore's Dodge Charger "Hellucination" Is a Helluva Restomod

SpeedKore has just revealed what could be its most ambitious project to date, a carbon fiber 1968 Dodge Charger restomod dubbed “Hellucination.”
Hellucination started life as a 1968 Charger and brings to the table the perfect combination of both worlds - classic design and modern performance and comfort. It comes with a plethora of bespoke modern updates, so let’s discover what it has to offer.
The first thing that stands out when looking at the Charger is definitely its full carbon-fiber body. The car’s body panels are entirely carbon fiber, as is the front-hinged SpeedKore hood. That’s no denying this all-black design gives it a very sleek appearance. But notice that the one-off floor and wheel tubs are made of the same lightweight material, and the same style continues in the Hellucination’s interior, where we can see a custom carbon fiber dash, door panels and rear interior quarter panels.
Even SpeedKore’s boss Jim Kacmarcik says the Dodge Charger is their “most extreme build yet” and the most “carbon fiber-intensive build to date.”
The seats also have carbon-fiber backs and upholstery created by Gabe’s Custom Interiors, coupled with RaceQuip four-point harnesses to ensure safety for driver and passengers.
The interior features a custom-made center console and 2,000-watt KICKER Audio Bluetooth audio system.
SpeedKore built the Hellucination around a custom perimeter frame for a wider track, menacing stance, and greatly improved handling dynamics. The custom frame has been paired with a Detriot Speed double A-arm front suspension setup and a custom SpeedKore four-bar diagonal link rear suspension.
The Dodge comes with enhanced agility thanks to an Ididit steering column and Woodward steering rack, as well as better composure due to Penske dual-adjustable coilovers.
Power comes from a Dodge Hellephant 7.0 liter V8 crate engine and is further delivered to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed transmission. The powerful Hellephant engine delivers 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque, which is quite impressive for a car that originated in 1968. But as you can observe, not much of the original Charger has been preserved.
The powerful engine - which, as you might have guessed, was the inspiration for the car's name - ejects spent fumes through custom SpeedKore-fabricated headers and an exhaust system with MagnaFlow mufflers.
This ambitious restomod project sits on 19/20in wheels front and back, shod in Pilot Sport 4S tires. The vintage Dodge Charger has been built for Stellantis' Design Chief Ralph Gilles, who was also behind other stellar car models, like the original Chrysler 300 and the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper.
“In trusting SpeedKore with this build, it was about fusing the best of modern muscle tech as faithfully as possible in an all-carbon-fiber body that honors a legend that still looks great 54 years later,” said Ralph Gilles. “In restoring this ’68, it was our mission to carefully and tastefully modernize countless details, adjust the proportions but to keep them faithful, reduce the weight yet keep it comfortable enough to drive cross country, and finally create a one-of-a-kind piece that the forefathers of the brand could only have dreamed of.”
The first thing that stands out when looking at the Charger is definitely its full carbon-fiber body. The car’s body panels are entirely carbon fiber, as is the front-hinged SpeedKore hood. That’s no denying this all-black design gives it a very sleek appearance. But notice that the one-off floor and wheel tubs are made of the same lightweight material, and the same style continues in the Hellucination’s interior, where we can see a custom carbon fiber dash, door panels and rear interior quarter panels.
Even SpeedKore’s boss Jim Kacmarcik says the Dodge Charger is their “most extreme build yet” and the most “carbon fiber-intensive build to date.”
The seats also have carbon-fiber backs and upholstery created by Gabe’s Custom Interiors, coupled with RaceQuip four-point harnesses to ensure safety for driver and passengers.
The interior features a custom-made center console and 2,000-watt KICKER Audio Bluetooth audio system.
SpeedKore built the Hellucination around a custom perimeter frame for a wider track, menacing stance, and greatly improved handling dynamics. The custom frame has been paired with a Detriot Speed double A-arm front suspension setup and a custom SpeedKore four-bar diagonal link rear suspension.
The Dodge comes with enhanced agility thanks to an Ididit steering column and Woodward steering rack, as well as better composure due to Penske dual-adjustable coilovers.
Power comes from a Dodge Hellephant 7.0 liter V8 crate engine and is further delivered to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed transmission. The powerful Hellephant engine delivers 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque, which is quite impressive for a car that originated in 1968. But as you can observe, not much of the original Charger has been preserved.
The powerful engine - which, as you might have guessed, was the inspiration for the car's name - ejects spent fumes through custom SpeedKore-fabricated headers and an exhaust system with MagnaFlow mufflers.
This ambitious restomod project sits on 19/20in wheels front and back, shod in Pilot Sport 4S tires. The vintage Dodge Charger has been built for Stellantis' Design Chief Ralph Gilles, who was also behind other stellar car models, like the original Chrysler 300 and the 2014 Dodge SRT Viper.
“In trusting SpeedKore with this build, it was about fusing the best of modern muscle tech as faithfully as possible in an all-carbon-fiber body that honors a legend that still looks great 54 years later,” said Ralph Gilles. “In restoring this ’68, it was our mission to carefully and tastefully modernize countless details, adjust the proportions but to keep them faithful, reduce the weight yet keep it comfortable enough to drive cross country, and finally create a one-of-a-kind piece that the forefathers of the brand could only have dreamed of.”