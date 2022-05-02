Ja Morant’s Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack Is Fit for the NBA’s Most Electrifying Player

It’s almost a given that superstar athletes get to drive some of the finest rides in the world, from ultra-expensive exotics to luxury sedans and SUVs. Even athletes that aren’t necessarily car enthusiasts will still care about their brand and how they present themselves in public, hence the nice whips.
We’ve shown you the cars of NBA and NFL players alike, not to mention quite a few European soccer stars, pro fighters and various other individuals that make millions of dollars by playing sports. So, by now, surely, you’ve noticed a pattern.
Everyone’s got a Lamborghini Urus or a Ferrari, while a Rolls-Royce is pretty much a given. Then you’ve got the SRT Hellcat-branded Dodge models, like the Challenger, Charger and Durango. Let’s focus on the American brand and NBA players, because this story is about a guy that lots of people believe is the second coming of “prime Derrick Rose”.
Myself, I still think D-Rose was just that tiny bit quicker with his first step than Ja Morant, but the Memphis Grizzlies star is clearly a more explosive leaper when it comes to dunks or even blocking shots.
Anyway, these images were taken a while back but that’s almost irrelevant seen as how it’s never too late to see what type of cars your favorite NBA players drive or have driven in the past. Morant’s Charger isn’t even a Hellcat, but rather a 392 Scat Pack model, which actually goes well with the personality of his team.
The Grizzlies are a championship contender, yet a very unassuming one. They’ve been sneaky good this year and are currently engaged in a Western Conference semifinal battle against the Golden State Warriors.
Back to the car, Morant’s Charger Scat Pack boasts a dual-tone black and red interior, to go with black custom Forgiato wheels, featuring a set of red calipers. These Chargers are still quick off the mark, with power coming from a 392 HEMI V8 unit, putting down 485 horses. You’ll be hitting 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in about 4.4 seconds, although Morant could probably achieve those numbers on his own.
On a more serious note, you can buy into the 2022 Charger Scat Pack range from $46,620, and if you want the Widebody variant, that’s going to cost you at least $52,315. Morant’s car doesn’t seem to have wider fenders though.
