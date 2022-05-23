Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races BMW M8, Let the Punishment Begin!

More on this:

1 Shh… This Tesla Model S Plaid Is Hunting V8-Powered Cars, BMW M8 Falls Victim to It

2 Dodge Charger Hellcat Works on Its Jab, Can Bully Supercars With 9-Second 1/4-Mile Runs

3 Whipple F-150 Drags Charger Hellcat and Trackhawk, Gets Whooped Into Submission

4 2023 BMW M8 Competition Unveiled, Also Gets the 8 Series' Facelift

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Races Demon, M8, CTS-V, NSX, Z06, GT3 and Doesn't Lose Once