First-Generation Dodge Charger Sitting in the Woods, Really Unexpected Gem

A car that’s been parked for a very long time in an area full of vegetation typically comes with lots of metal issues due to the high humidity. But as far as this first-gen Charger is concerned, the condition it exhibits is totally surprising.
Sitting in what looks to be a small forest, the car actually shows very minor rust problems, with the interior also coming in a pretty good shape as well. Some holes, however, seem to be visible on the driver’s side floors.
Unfortunately, eBay seller brandohurs18 hasn’t provided too many specifics about the car, but the best news is that everything is still there. In other words, while some metal parts are no longer on the car, they’re still available, with the Charger still 100 percent complete after all these years.
In theory, this is obviously good news for someone who’s planning a full restoration, but on the other hand, the most mysterious chapter right now is how many parts are still original.
The engine, for example, may not be the one that was fitted on the Charger when it rolled off the assembly lines. The seller claims that in charge of putting the car in motion right now is a 440 big-block that’s no longer in the Charger.
However, this doesn’t seem to be the original engine, as the 440 was introduced for the model year 1967. In 1966, the biggest option was the 426 Hemi, with Dodge adding more engines in the second and final year of this first generation. The seller advertises the car as a 1966 Charger, whereas the VIN code indicates it's a '67 model born with a 383 under the hood. Given the fenders have been removed, it's hard to tell precisely if this is a '66 or '67 Charger - the new model came with turn signals installed on the fenders, but we'll use the VIN as the main indicator on this front.
Unfortunately, many essential tidbits aren’t available, but this doesn’t make the Charger less of an impressive find. It still looks like a very solid project, and with the right restoration, it could end up becoming a genuine head-turner.
The auction is projected to come to an end in a little over 2 days, with the bidding starting at $5,000. The vehicle is located in Corinth, Mississippi.
