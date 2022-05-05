1970 Dodge Charger Likely Sitting for More Than We Can Imagine Hides a Mysterious Engine

1970 was the last year of the second-generation Charger, so it obviously came with little styling improvements, such as a new grille that was no longer split into two separate parts.
As far as the available engines go, the debut of the 440 Six Pack was the most notable change, especially as it joined the Charger lineup with a total output of no less than 390 horsepower.
However, the drop in sales was something that looked impossible to stop. The 1968 Charger, for instance, sold no less than 92,500 units, while the market performance of the 1969 successor dropped to approximately 85,000 cars.
In 1970, however, the sales of the Charger collapsed to around 46,000 units, so in just two years, Dodge’s new model went down no less than 50 percent.
For Dodge fans, this doesn’t mean anything, as the 1970 Charger continues to be a superstar anyway. And this rough example right here makes no exception.
The photos perfectly tell the full story, as this Charger needs nothing else than total restoration. The car comes in a super-rough condition, and eBay seller pearlmark05 explains it needs absolutely everything. It’s hard to find something to praise on this Charger, except for the roof, which is described as solid, and the front fenders that seem to be “salvageable.”
As for the engine currently under the hood, you really shouldn’t expect it to work, given the condition of everything on the car. However, not even the seller knows precisely if the 383 can be saved or not, so maybe a good mechanic would be able to figure out more info following a visual inspection.
Unfortunately, it looks like this Charger is going to fail to find a new owner, as the reserve is yet to be unlocked with less than 24 hours remaining until the auction comes to an end. The top bid at the time of writing is just a little over $10,000.
