1970 Dodge Charger Comes Out of Storage After 26 Years, V8 Surprisingly Still Running

It may sound easy at first but finding a 1970 Charger in a restorable condition is neither easy nor affordable. More often than not, these projects end up listed for more than most people are willing to pay, so finding a new owner to bring them back on the road takes months or even years.
And unfortunately, waiting for such a long time to restore a car that’s already in a rough condition can only mean one thing: these projects get worryingly close to rust bucket territory, eventually being worth a lot less.
This 1970 Dodge Charger looks to be a bid magnet, as it has already received close to 20 offers in just a few hours since its listing went live on eBay.
Published by seller 6554cherylh, the Charger is a project that still looks doable, but what probably caught the attention of most buyers is not only its current condition but also the myriad of parts currently available.
A restoration of the car was supposed to start many years ago, and this is why some parts have already been disassembled. However, you get a lot of extras, either in boxes or in the car, so in some ways, the restoration process has already been jump-started.
As for its overall condition, this Charger is far from becoming the rust bucket we told you about earlier. The car has spent 26 years in storage, so it obviously comes with a series of metal issues. There’s nothing fatal though, and for example, the floors only exhibit some very small pencil-sized rust holes.
The car was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) V8 and a 3-speed transmission. The engine is still there, the transmission isn’t, as a previous owner installed a 4-speed gearbox. The 383 starts and runs properly, even after all these years in storage.
As said, the Charger has caught the attention of many people out there, so the top bid is getting close to $15,900, though the reserve is still in place.
