1968 Charger Parked 50 Years Ago Is an Internet Sensation, to Cost More Than a 2022 Model

When it comes to a car that’s spent some five decades in storage, it makes sense to expect nothing but plenty of rust, missing parts, and lots of other issues.
Sure, surprises do happen, and some incredibly lucky people out there occasionally come across time capsules that require nothing but a good wash to shine bright like a diamond.
These finds, however, are incredibly rare.
The 1968 Dodge Charger that we have here, for instance, is a project in all regards. It comes with occasional rust problems, it has accident damage, it lacks an engine and a transmission, some parts might be missing, and the paint is long gone.
And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t deserve our love. It does, and this is how it ended up becoming quite an Internet sensation with the online auction. It’s been the subject of currently attracting no more, no less than 70 bids.
The digital fight has been so fierce that the price has gone through the roof lately, with the top bid right now already getting close to $31,000. This means there’s a chance it’ll soon cost more than a 2022 Charger, whose pricing starts at $32,500 in the United States.
eBay seller janaey_69 has provided a very detailed description of this Charger, so we know it was born with a 383 2-barrel paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission. It was painted in Silver Metallic with a Light Blue interior, vinyl bucket seats, and several options like power brakes, rear seat speaker, and tinted windshield.
Of course, such tidbits are more or less irrelevant right now, given the car’s condition, but worth knowing is that several original parts are still around. This is probably what’s convincing so many people out there to bid for the car, so fingers crossed for this Charger to get back on the road sooner rather than later.
