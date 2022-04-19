1968 Dodge Charger Rust Bucket Edition Is the Saddest Yard Find in a Long Time

Everybody knows what the rust does to our four-wheeled companions, and more often than not, classic models that end up struggling with large holes and missing parts sooner or later become nothing more than donor cars.
More often than not, however, they give one last try to a full restoration, hoping that someone would be brave enough to start a thorough overhaul that would bring back the glory it once had.
This is precisely the case with this 1968 Charger.
It makes little sense to discuss its current condition because the photos provided by eBay seller mr.mayhem2011 are definitely worth a thousand words. They perfectly highlight its very rough shape and the rust bucket condition, while also revealing that some of the most important parts are also missing.
The floors are wrecked, the interior is just a nice memory, and many other components have already been removed, probably as this Dodge Charger served as a donor for another sibling.
But as we said earlier, this doesn’t necessarily mean the car is ready to go. Sure, the owner is extremely ambitious since they hope to get $10,500 for this Charger, but on the other hand, they have also enabled the Make Offer button, just in case someone is willing to give the car a second chance as part of another deal.
But it’s pretty clear this 1968 Charger isn’t aimed at the faint of heart. Born with a 318 under the hood, the car is now just a huge pile of rusty metal, and it’s hard to find something to be pleased with given its current condition.
If anything, the vehicle is said to roll easily, just in case someone is willing to pay several thousand dollars to take it home. However, don’t be too surprised if this Charger fails to get the second chance it’s now striving so hard to receive.
