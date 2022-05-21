World's Most Highly Optioned 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona Sets Record at Auction

In April 2022, we told you about a rare, mint-condition 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona that was set to go under the hammer. Come May and the green-painted winged warrior crossed the block for a whopping $1.32 million, setting a new auction record in the process.
A highly documented classic that packs the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 under the hood, the Daytona was estimated to fetch between $1.1 and $1.3 million at Mecum's Indy 2022 event. The figures were significantly higher than the previous records, set by a Copper Metallic example at $900,000 in 2015.
So this F8 Dark Green is not only the most expensive 1969 Charger Daytona ever auctioned, but it's also the first to hit the $1-million mark. Why is it so valuable, you ask? Well, it's the most highly optioned Hemi Daytona known to exist.
The Mopar comes with a long list of extra factory goodies, including a Sure Grip rear end, power steering and power disc brakes, as well as power windows. It also features a six-way adjustable driver's seat, tinted glass, and the Light and Max Cooling packages.
The cool green vinyl bucket seat interior and the woodgrain center console are also optional, as are the color-matching, stamped steel wheels, and the remote left-hand mirror.
On top of that, it packs a numbers-matching 426 Hemi V8 under the hood and it's one of only 70 cars fitted with this mill in 1969. It's also one of only 22 Hemi Daytonas that left the factory with a four-speed manual transmission.
Finally, it has been given a full restoration on the original sheet metal and is documented via a copy of its broadcast sheet and a Chrysler Registry Report. In short, it's a full-blown collectible that fully deserves its recently-acquired million-dollar status.
The Charger Daytona traces its roots back to the 1968 Dodge Charger 500. Designed with better aerodynamics in mind, the 500 failed to beat the competition in NASCAR and caused superstar Richard Petty to leave Dodge for Ford. In response, Dodge created the Daytona, the most extreme aero car of its time.
Famous for its nose cone and massive rear wing, the Daytona won six NASCAR races in 1969 and 1970 while also breaking the 200 mph (322 kph) barrier in the process. To homologate the Daytona for racing, Dodge built 503 road-legal cars. In 1970, Plymouth introduced its own take on the concept, the Roadrunner Superbird.
So this F8 Dark Green is not only the most expensive 1969 Charger Daytona ever auctioned, but it's also the first to hit the $1-million mark. Why is it so valuable, you ask? Well, it's the most highly optioned Hemi Daytona known to exist.
The Mopar comes with a long list of extra factory goodies, including a Sure Grip rear end, power steering and power disc brakes, as well as power windows. It also features a six-way adjustable driver's seat, tinted glass, and the Light and Max Cooling packages.
The cool green vinyl bucket seat interior and the woodgrain center console are also optional, as are the color-matching, stamped steel wheels, and the remote left-hand mirror.
On top of that, it packs a numbers-matching 426 Hemi V8 under the hood and it's one of only 70 cars fitted with this mill in 1969. It's also one of only 22 Hemi Daytonas that left the factory with a four-speed manual transmission.
Finally, it has been given a full restoration on the original sheet metal and is documented via a copy of its broadcast sheet and a Chrysler Registry Report. In short, it's a full-blown collectible that fully deserves its recently-acquired million-dollar status.
The Charger Daytona traces its roots back to the 1968 Dodge Charger 500. Designed with better aerodynamics in mind, the 500 failed to beat the competition in NASCAR and caused superstar Richard Petty to leave Dodge for Ford. In response, Dodge created the Daytona, the most extreme aero car of its time.
Famous for its nose cone and massive rear wing, the Daytona won six NASCAR races in 1969 and 1970 while also breaking the 200 mph (322 kph) barrier in the process. To homologate the Daytona for racing, Dodge built 503 road-legal cars. In 1970, Plymouth introduced its own take on the concept, the Roadrunner Superbird.