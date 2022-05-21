'90s Nostalgia Commencing: Cannondale's Carbon Raven Crosses Our Path at Bicycle Heaven

autoevolution
If there's one bicycle manufacturer that helped usher in the modern era of mountain biking, it has to be Cannondale. However, along the way, Cannondale also created machines that some consider being their worst work ever. This seems to be the case for a bike design that they kept producing for nine years, the Raven.

Folks, autoevolution recently made a trip up to Bicycle Heaven, a place on Earth where long-lost and fabled bicycles end up. As we combed through the countless piles of steel, rubber, and aluminum, we came across a machine from back in 1998, the Cannondale Raven Super-V. While finding an MTB with this brand stamped onto it isn't usually a big deal, what is a big deal is that this Raven lineup displayed some of the more prehistoric applications of carbon fiber on a bicycle.

That's right, Cannondale was experimenting with carbon fiber back in the '90s. But not as you would expect these days; remember, since those first experiments, nearly 25 years have gone by. Since aluminum was reigning as king of building materials, the base of the bike still features an aluminum backbone onto which carbon fiber was added in specific areas to increase stiffness and response.

Speaking of response, the Raven lineup was also known for being hella twitchy in terms of steering, and because of the very short travel, both at the fork and rear, it was better suited for XC riding and single-tracks. According to a report by Mountain Bike Action, "It accelerated well out of corners and pedaled well, but it required some conscious effort and a talented pilot to keep the bike on the trail through technical sections." In short, it was nothing like the full-suspension MTBs we see shredding down mountainsides these days.

Now, the bike wasn't completely useless and was produced for nine years; it showcased ideas that would go on to be adopted in some modern bikes. For example, by removing the top tube, Cannondale offered riders more clearance on drops and when maneuvering the bike. The downtube is curved slightly, offering excellent clearance from the fork.

Here's where things get weird; the seat tube was eliminated, and the post was held in place by two clamps mounted on the end of the frame. I don't feel I need to point out the sort of problems that could be associated with that idea. I'd be worried about hitting a drop higher than a foot or two; I've ridden this style of bike, and that seat tube inevitably hits your rear linkage. The Raven probably didn't do that.

The suspension on this bugger was odd; the front fork is sporting a shock that isn't integrated into the fork legs or stanchions but the steerer. I wonder how much abuse this system could take. However, the rear of the Ravens boasted a brand name that's still around today, Fox. It's not clear exactly how much travel was offered, but over the years, the bike remained within a similar range.

As for the trinket we ran into at the museum, we're told this was just a paint test bike meant to showcase Cannondale's red coat on a carbon fiber frame. It's also said that this was the only Raven to have left the Bedford, Pennsylvania factory in this shade, making it a true one-of-a-kind.

Funny thing is, if you head down to any bicycle store, you'll still be able to find bikes that brandish this sort of frame design, and the best thing is that they're usually the least expensive ones in the shop. Maybe Cannondale sold their used molds over the years, and it's why we still see this frame being produced; they seem to be really big over in Europe and Asia.

Sure, the Raven may not be the bike known for turning the tide of modern mountain biking. Still, its exploration into shapes and capabilities resulted in Cannondale being one of the teams you can still see on TV and on the streets.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery include an array of Cannondale Raven models from different years.

