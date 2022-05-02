Want an All-Around Machine From Carbon for $2K? Catch a Glimpse of the 2022 FX Sport 5

autoevolution
Let's be honest; most of us don't use bicycles for much else other than getting a good workout or running errands through tight and narrow city streets. This means that we don't need some machine on which to blow our life's savings, and $2,000 seems to be a sum of cash that can land you a beast like the 2022 FX Sport 5 fitness bike.

Whenever we talk about a bicycle, we need to remember that each piece is tuned for a particular terrain and riding style. With this in mind, we'll be looking at a fitness bikes and two-wheelers that focus on the sportier aspect of biking. They are similar to hybrid bicycles in that they're meant for an array of surfaces but are typically tuned to be lighter and feature components intended to help you huff and puff for all the right reasons.

Just to kick things off, let me point out that Trek, the crew behind this machine, decided that they weren't going to ask you more than $2,000 (€1,902 at current exchange rates) for this trinket. If you pay more than that, blame your middleman. As to what you're paying for, it turns out that it's quite a delicious treat.

Allow me to point out that as you embark on your workouts, you'll do so upon a carbon fiber wonder. That's right. That smooth and weldless frame can only be achieved with carbon fiber, Trek's proprietary 400 Series OCLV stuff. Guess what? The fork is built from this famed material too. While I couldn't find how much this frame weighs, with all the components needed to complete the bike, it weighs no more than 10.1 kg (22.3 lbs) for the medium-size frame.

Trek also tweaked the geometry of this bugger a little bit, and the result is a bike that features less reach, placing you in a more upright position. An increased stack should also keep those legs extending to their fullest capacity, using every little muscle you've got to produce propulsion. As for the head tube angle, it stands at 71 degrees for the medium-size bike, while the seat tube is set at 74 degrees.

One aspect that you should look forward to on your ride is the reduction of vibrations that carbon fiber naturally offers. As you ride along, the seat and chainstays will flex. So will the top tube and down tube, all leading to a smoother ride. Adding more suspension to your travels will be your tires, so find your favorite. You can even add gravel tires and ride a bit off-road. Part of that smooth ride will also be provided by a Shimano GRX drivetrain with an SLX M7000 cassette with 11-42T and tuned to 11 speeds.

Now, getting that burn isn't all this bike is good for. Another aspect of its "hidden" abilities is that it can be equipped with fenders and racks. This ensures that you don't have to go out and buy another bike just because you'd like to take an occasional bike-packing trip. Just purchase the extra gear and packs you may need, toss them on the Sport 5, and go! Next stop, Sleepy Mountain Ridge. To help you track all of your progress, trips, and other details, the frame of the 5 can be equipped with a DuoTrap S sensor that works wirelessly with your phone.

As for the crew behind the FX Sport 5, you've figured out that it's Trek. That name alone should tell you a bit about the sort of knowledge that's been poured into the bike. After all, this crew's been around since 1975, and today can be seen riding at the front of the pack in nearly every cycling event on the planet.

It seems like the future will only bear more and more capable bikes, and best of all, we're starting to see lower and lower prices for those machines. That's something we can all be grateful for. I can't wait to ride one of these trinkets.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

