N-Force Is a Conceptual Design Aimed at Replacing the Modern Tactical Police Bicycle

Folks, Elizaveta Egorova, is an industrial design student from Boca Raton, Florida. And as a result of two months of research, sketching, modeling, and rendering, the world was awarded with the N-Force, a bicycle concept aimed at the world's finest police officers.
If there's one thing you need to know about bicycles, each one is tuned for a specific purpose, thus yielding different abilities. The absolute same holds true for bicycles destined for use by the local police force. Furthermore, bikes designed for use by specialized workforces, be they cargo fleets, medical or police personnel, are even more technical than your average trinket. With that in mind, let's see if the N-Force has what it takes to possibly be seen carrying your city's finest.
According to IPMBA (International Police Mountain Bike Association), the first reported cases of police using bicycles for their activities were around the late 1860s. Since machines of that era weren't the most comfortable around, this "fad" was short-lived. Some years later, once technology led to what can be considered the modern bicycle frame, more and more squads could be seen riding around on their steel steeds. As the relationship between humans, bicycles, and necessity deepened, so did these machines transform into what we see on the streets today; red and blue lights not included.
Speaking of frame shape, an angled top tube yields excellent clearance for mounting and dismounting if you need to chase after lawbreakers or if an officer is just resting at ease with the N-Force between their legs. A touch more comfort is added by a front suspension fork. It should have a lockout since bicycle police often chase suspects on paved surfaces.
final stages of the design.
The bike is also created to be an EV. That's right, it's electric, and the battery is seen sitting above the BB and integrated into the frame's design; it's that bright yellow pack. As for the drivetrain, it appears to be a mid-mounted motor as the hubs showcase no unusual components aside from brakes and spokes.
Finally, I must point out that this concept went through all design stages and even exists as a model. But, because it was built more as a visual representation of the design, it doesn't seem to be very functional. I also feel there may be a few more kinks to work out, and I'm sure you can see what some of those are. Nonetheless, it still stands as one possible variation to be used by future police forces.
