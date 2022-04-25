Lectric Rolls Out XPremium, a New Foldable and Affordable Mid-Drive E-Bike

Hot on the heels of the XP LITE, Lectric eBikes is back with another machine that packs a lot of features. Meet the XPremium, the company's first-ever model with a mid-drive motor and the first to come with hydraulic brakes, allowing the rider to navigate through the city more comfortably.
The Arizona-based manufacturer is known for rolling out affordable and reliable rides. And its last model seems to follow the same rules. The XPremium is the company's first e-bike to feature a mid-drive motor with 500W continuous and 800W peak power, allowing riders to use all seven gears in the bike's drivetrain. To make the machine more intuitive, Lectric also added a dynamic torque sensor that measures how hard the user is pedaling.
The XPremium is equipped with both pedal-assist and throttle options, letting the rider achieve a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). In terms of how far it can go, the e-bike can reach 100 miles (161 km) on a single charge, thanks to a dual battery system that provides almost 1000Wh of capacity combined. That's almost double the range the earlier Lectric models offer.
Another nice thing that the model comes with is the hydraulic brakes, which provide increased stopping power. Moreover, the XPremium wears four-inch fat tires and upgraded front oil suspension for smooth journeys.
Tech-wise, it has an upgraded LCD display, which shows battery status and other necessary information about your trip. Other features included are faux leather grips and a new integrated light system that lets the rider see in all weather conditions.
Conveniently, this ride also has a foldable frame that lets you store it more easily or carry it with you (although you'd have to be quite strong since the machine weighs 75 lbs/ 34 kg, with the batteries included).
Lastly, let's mention the price of this thing. For what it has to offer, the new XPremium is priced at $1,999. However, it can be preordered for $1,799.
