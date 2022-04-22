Husqvarna Debuts 2023 Minicycle Motocross Line for Young Riders

Husqvarna Motorcycles has revealed its motocross minicycle line for 2023. The TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50 models are getting some goodies, including a fresh look and new tech features. Each 2-stroke machine was designed to bring young racers success on the race track.
All of the new models are dressed in new white, grey, and yellow graphics inspired by the brand's Swedish heritage. The TC 50 is designed to perform on the racing track and offers the same level of technology as the full-size machines in the motocross series. The 2-stroke engine delivers great performance for youngsters.
The bike also has adjustable WP suspension, waved brake discs, and a cutting-edge chassis. The automated centrifugal clutch is one of the model's major highlights, allowing young riders to focus on riding rather than operating a manual clutch and gearbox.
On the other hand, the TC 65 is a full race machine that sports a new Formula clutch assembly for improved action and durability. Out of the line, the TC 65 is getting the most upgrades. For 2023, the bike is wearing new MAXXIS MX-ST tires. It also features new floating brake calipers, along with l larger rear disc and brake components for better stopping power in all weather conditions.
The TC 65's bodywork is designed specifically for smaller riders. It features improved aluminum handlebars that ensure optimized ergonomics, allowing youngsters to ride comfortably in all settings. Speaking of comfort, both the TC 65 and the TC 85 have high-grip seat covers.
The TC 85 sits between the smallest and full-size motocross machines. It's a highly capable bike equipped with the latest in engine and chassis technology. New features include MAXXIS MX-ST tires, Black Excel rims, and CNC-machined hubs for more stability.
Starting next month, the 2023 minicycles motocross line will be available at authorized dealers all over the world.
The bike also has adjustable WP suspension, waved brake discs, and a cutting-edge chassis. The automated centrifugal clutch is one of the model's major highlights, allowing young riders to focus on riding rather than operating a manual clutch and gearbox.
On the other hand, the TC 65 is a full race machine that sports a new Formula clutch assembly for improved action and durability. Out of the line, the TC 65 is getting the most upgrades. For 2023, the bike is wearing new MAXXIS MX-ST tires. It also features new floating brake calipers, along with l larger rear disc and brake components for better stopping power in all weather conditions.
The TC 65's bodywork is designed specifically for smaller riders. It features improved aluminum handlebars that ensure optimized ergonomics, allowing youngsters to ride comfortably in all settings. Speaking of comfort, both the TC 65 and the TC 85 have high-grip seat covers.
The TC 85 sits between the smallest and full-size motocross machines. It's a highly capable bike equipped with the latest in engine and chassis technology. New features include MAXXIS MX-ST tires, Black Excel rims, and CNC-machined hubs for more stability.
Starting next month, the 2023 minicycles motocross line will be available at authorized dealers all over the world.