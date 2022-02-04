Husqvarna Street Motorcycles With Tongue-Twisting Names Get 2022 Paint Job

Depending on the areas where they are born and raised, people may find it easier or more difficult to pronounce certain things. This is why carmakers and bike makers put a lot of thought and effort into the whys and hows of naming their products. Husqvarna doesn’t seem to care about that all that much.
Husqvarna is a Swedish company known for many things, from the muskets it made all the way back in the 17th century to today’s chainsaws and motorcycles. Because Swedish is a complicated language, the two-wheeled machines it makes, of which we care the most here on autoevolution, generally wear abstract names, like FS 450, or FE 250, or TX 300i.
Not the street range of Husqvarna motorcycle though. These are called Vitpilen and Svartpilen, which are tough for some people to say, but are loosely translated to mean the white and black arrows. They are also some of the most popular Husqvarna models, and they just got refreshed for the 2022 model year.
And by refreshed, we mostly mean new graphics, slapped onto the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. The new design is supposed to “enhance their stunning appearance and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design informed by the brand’s Swedish heritage.”
Already available on the lot of dealers, the refreshed street motorcycles powered by single-cylinder engines are all Euro 5 compliant, come with frames made of high-strength steel, and have LED lights.
The Svartpilen 125 is fitted with WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS, just like the 401, which also rocks Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The Vitpilen on the other hand adds the Easy Shift feature for clutchless gear changes.
Husqvarna does not say anything about any price changes as a result of the minor modifications made.
Not the street range of Husqvarna motorcycle though. These are called Vitpilen and Svartpilen, which are tough for some people to say, but are loosely translated to mean the white and black arrows. They are also some of the most popular Husqvarna models, and they just got refreshed for the 2022 model year.
And by refreshed, we mostly mean new graphics, slapped onto the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. The new design is supposed to “enhance their stunning appearance and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design informed by the brand’s Swedish heritage.”
Already available on the lot of dealers, the refreshed street motorcycles powered by single-cylinder engines are all Euro 5 compliant, come with frames made of high-strength steel, and have LED lights.
The Svartpilen 125 is fitted with WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS, just like the 401, which also rocks Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The Vitpilen on the other hand adds the Easy Shift feature for clutchless gear changes.
Husqvarna does not say anything about any price changes as a result of the minor modifications made.