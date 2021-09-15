5 Husqvarna Ready to Conquer the Electric Motorcycle World With E-Pilen Concept

Husqvarna's 2022 TE 300i and FE 350 Rockstar Edition Bikes Have a Tougher Race Team Look

Husqvarna launched the 2022 versions of its enduro rockstars, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and the FE 350 Rockstar Edition, both featuring Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics. 13 photos



Some of the highlights of the 2022 models are the new Brembo hydraulic clutch, the Galfer brake discs on the front and rear, Michelin Enduro tires, blue CNC machined triple clamps and the black seat cover that now comes with additional ribs, to name just a few.







Both bikes come with a Galfer 220mm rear brake disc and a floating mounted 260mm front disc, with a design meant to reduce weight to a minimum.



The 2022 TE 300i Rockstar Edition remains the same reliable and easy to manage two-stroke enduro bike we are all familiar with. It has an ergonomic design and – according to Husqvarna – its 300cc engine makes it the flagship of the enduro range. While sticking with the same building technology, the 2022 edition now also adds the colors, graphics and component upgrades of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory race motorcycles.



The same approach can also be seen in the 2022 FE 350 four-stroke Rockstar Edition, which proves to be a versatile



Also with enduro riding in mind, Husqvarna equipped the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition with a WP XPLOR 48 front fork that is easily adjustable through the clickers on the top of each fork leg.



