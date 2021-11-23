Custom Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Looks the Business, Sits on ZX-10R Ninja Forks

4 Husqvarna's 2022 TE 300i and FE 350 Rockstar Edition Bikes Have a Tougher Race Team Look

The new color scheme is a huge departure from the original, but the other modifications are slightly more discrete. 11 photos



Following the installation of a neat license plate holder, the project’s author graced Vitpilen’s cockpit with fresh fluid reservoirs and a stealthy pair of aftermarket levers. The exhaust muffler was shortened by approximately four inches (100 mm), and the original radiator cover has been discarded in favor of a CNC-machined alternative. For the finishing touch, a local paintwork expert was tasked with wrapping the creature’s outfit in a striking yellow base, which is complemented by red accents. With its menacing stance and tight proportions, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is one sexy piece of machinery, so most people would think twice before having it customized. On the other hand, those who do end up modifying this Husky are unlikely to perform any cosmetic adjustments that would be considered too radical. Instead, you’ll normally see builders opting to retain some – if not a great chunk – of Vitpilen’s thrilling design elements.For example, the bike you’re looking at here is the work of Gas&Retro’s Žiga Petek, a solo craftsman who goes about his daily business in the quiet town of Notranje Gorice, Slovenia. Petek has only been operating at a professional level for a few years, but his motorcycle addiction goes all the way back to 2010.Sure enough, this deeply-rooted passion makes its presence felt on each and every one of Žiga’s projects. When his girlfriend wished to give her Vitpilen 701 a personality of its own, the Slovenian moto architect was more than happy to oblige. In case you’re not already familiarized with the donor’s fundamentals, let’s take a quick look at its main characteristics before we discuss the customization procedure.Weighing in at a mere 348 pounds (158 kg) dry, Husqvarna’s superstar features a liquid-cooled 693cc single-cylinder engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission and a hydraulically-actuated slipper clutch. The fuel-injected mill is good for up to 75 hp and 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of torque, with an X-ring drive chain delivering it all to the rear wheel.As for Gas&Retro ’s bespoke wonder, Petek began by creating mock-ups of the envisioned bodywork components, which were then 3D-scanned using state-of-the-art technology. When the final renders had been conceived, it was time to have them printed out in preparation for the assembly. The new garments include a beefier tail section and a stunning headlight housing that complements the lines of the stock fuel tank.These modules are joined by aluminum winglets with integrated blinkers, and they can all be purchased as bolt-on parts, though the cost isn’t publicly disclosed. Besides the aforementioned accessories, Žiga busied himself with fitting a set of 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa BFF forks from a Kawasaki ZX-10R Ninja, while the front brake setup received an additional disc and Brembo’s acclaimed M50 Monobloc calipers.Following the installation of a neat license plate holder, the project’s author graced Vitpilen’s cockpit with fresh fluid reservoirs and a stealthy pair of aftermarket levers. The exhaust muffler was shortened by approximately four inches (100 mm), and the original radiator cover has been discarded in favor of a CNC-machined alternative. For the finishing touch, a local paintwork expert was tasked with wrapping the creature’s outfit in a striking yellow base, which is complemented by red accents.