Husqvarna Shows How Norden 901 Prototype Runs Across the Land of Fire and Ice

We’ve been waiting for the Norden 901 ever since it was first revealed as a concept at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan. Now, it looks like the Swedish brand is getting close to finally introduce its first adventure motorcycle.
As the launch date is getting closer, Husqvarna is showing us glimpses of what the ride looks like when it runs through Iceland’s untamed beauty. In a series of short episodes meant to prepare the stage for the new travel machine, so far the brand has revealed the design behind Norden 901, its development story, and all the marketing strategy that’s been going behind the long-awaited motorcycle.
Now, we’re getting spoiled to a new video in which two friends, explorer Mike Horn and multiple Dakar Rally winner Cyril Despres, take the prototype across the land of fire and ice. As they discover Iceland together, they’re also exploring what Norden 901 has best to offer.
The two-wheeler is mainly based on the KTM 890 Adventure, both in terms of structure and engine. While the recent episode doesn’t add any new info tech-wise, we should expect a similar performance to that of the KTM.
It rides on 21-inch front wheels and 18-inch rear wheels, and it has more function to it than the KTM motorcycle. It’s about the little details that we can lay our eyes on ahead of the big release. Those two front lights integrated into the spoiler just add another dimension to the new Husky.
As far as its specifications go, that’s all we know, for now. Hopefully, the future episodes will shed more light on the bike’s engineering. The latest video represents just another piece of the puzzle that allows us to hear from Despres and Horn how it feels to ride it too, and not just anywhere, but in the wilderness of Iceland.
The sound of the exhaust in the vast unpaved land on a bike doesn’t compare to anything else, especially when you have a friend to accompany you on your journey. There’s no word about a release date, but these videos do suggest that we’re getting closer to seeing the adventure motorcycle in the showrooms.
Now, we’re getting spoiled to a new video in which two friends, explorer Mike Horn and multiple Dakar Rally winner Cyril Despres, take the prototype across the land of fire and ice. As they discover Iceland together, they’re also exploring what Norden 901 has best to offer.
The two-wheeler is mainly based on the KTM 890 Adventure, both in terms of structure and engine. While the recent episode doesn’t add any new info tech-wise, we should expect a similar performance to that of the KTM.
It rides on 21-inch front wheels and 18-inch rear wheels, and it has more function to it than the KTM motorcycle. It’s about the little details that we can lay our eyes on ahead of the big release. Those two front lights integrated into the spoiler just add another dimension to the new Husky.
As far as its specifications go, that’s all we know, for now. Hopefully, the future episodes will shed more light on the bike’s engineering. The latest video represents just another piece of the puzzle that allows us to hear from Despres and Horn how it feels to ride it too, and not just anywhere, but in the wilderness of Iceland.
The sound of the exhaust in the vast unpaved land on a bike doesn’t compare to anything else, especially when you have a friend to accompany you on your journey. There’s no word about a release date, but these videos do suggest that we’re getting closer to seeing the adventure motorcycle in the showrooms.