Spice Up Your Daily Commute With This 200-Mile 2019 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701

A maximum power output of 75 ponies may not sound like much, but it’s more than enough for a bike that weighs less than 350 pounds.
Within its chromium-molybdenum trellis framework, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 hosts a liquid-cooled 693cc single-cylinder power source, which is paired with a hydraulically-actuated slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission. The SOHC engine packs a Keihin EFI with 50 mm (two-inch) throttle bodies, four valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 12.8:1.
At about 8,500 rpm, this bad boy is capable of supplying as much as 75 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be generated at 6,750 spins. The oomph travels to the Svartpilen’s rear 17-inch wheel via an X-ring drive chain, resulting in a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph).
Up front, abundant stopping power is summoned by a 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake disc that’s mated to a radially-mounted four-piston Brembo caliper. At the opposite end, the Husky comes equipped with a 240 mm (9.4 inches) rotor and a single-piston floating caliper. Suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down WP forks and a fully-adjustable monoshock.
When its 3.2-gallon (12-liter) fuel tank is completely empty, Husqvarna’s predator will tip the scales at 348 pounds (158 kg). The 2019 MY specimen shown above these paragraphs has a mere 205 miles (330 km) on the odometer, and it flaunts an assortment of aftermarket components installed under current ownership.
The very first thing you'll notice is a state-of-the-art exhaust system developed by Akrapovic, along with fresh lever guards and a round set of bar-end mirrors. Otherwise, this groovy piece of two-wheeled machinery retains its original configuration, and the next person who gets to take it for a spin could be you!
That’s right; the Svartpilen 701 we’ve just examined is looking for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend a little over six grand on this ultra-clean Husky, and you’ve got until Friday afternoon (March 11) to make a better offer.
