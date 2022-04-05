Husqvarna Gets Into the Kid Game With Own Versions of Stacyc Balance Bikes

A little more than a year ago, Austrian motorcycle maker KTM entered the children's balance bike game with the launch of two pieces of hardware produced by Stacyc. They were the KTM 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE, they returned this year as well, and now the same machines receive the Husqvarna logo and colors.
The Swedes announced this week the availability of the two models in their own portfolio, coming with suitable colors but pretty much the same specs we already know.
The 12eDrive, intended for kids aged 3 to 5, comes with inside leg range going from 35 to 51 cm (14 to 20 inches) and a seat height of 33 cm (13 inches). It is powered by a 2 Ah battery and an electric motor capable of giving it a top speed of up to 14 kph (9 mph).
The drivetrain on the 7.7 kg (17 pounds) bike allows for three levels of power to spin the 12-inch composite wheels, and the battery lasts for about 60 minutes. It takes up to just as much to fully recharge it.
The larger 16eDrive has been made for kids aged between 4 and 7, and weighing as much as 34 kg (75 pounds). Riding on 16-inch composite wheels, the bike draws its power from a 4 AH battery with about the same runtime and charge time as its smaller sibling. The 16eDrive has three power modes as well, and tops at 21 kph (13 mph).
Both balance bikes have been built with twist-action throttle “so children learn how to operate a proper throttle and manage power output.”
“Skills grow in no time and tentative first steps quickly lead to confidence in control,” we’re promised.
With hot days ahead in most of the world’s regions, the Husqvarna-Stacyc balance bikes might just become the favorite pastime for kids in need of some exercise. How much will that cost? A visit to your local Husqvarna dealer will clear that up in no time.
