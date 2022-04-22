1946 International Truck Ditches Utilitarian Roots, Becomes Chevy-Powered Hot Rod

When it comes to classic light-duty trucks, we usually think about early-generation Ford F-Series models and Chevrolet haulers from the Advance Design and Task Force eras. But Ford and Chevy weren't the only companies that were making light-duty trucks at the time.
International Harvester was also a big player in this segment in the first years after World War II. And unlike the competitors mentioned above, its K series truck was introduced much earlier, having been launched in 1940.
And even though its design was somewhat dated after WWII, its durability and low price kept it in showrooms until 1947, while an updated version, the KB, was sold until 1949.
Come 2022, and these K and KB trucks are rather hard to find. And chances are you'll see them in larger numbers in junkyards than on public roads. Like this 1947 KB that was saved from an abandoned property after 50 years of sitting.
But while all-original K and KB haulers in good condition are as rare as they get, some rusty examples soldiered on into the 21st century as restomods. This 1946 K1 is one of them, and it's proof that International trucks can look as cool as their more popular Ford and Chevrolet counterparts.
Granted, this half-ton hauler is far from stock. Having gained a fetching Light Driftwood Metallic coating and a bumper delete, the K1 now rides lower than the average 1940s truck and rolls on modern, five-spoke Cragar wheels.
The interior hasn't changed much design-wise, but it does include a custom bench seat, revised door panels with aluminum trim, and modern AutoMeter gauges in the instrument panel. It's also been fitted with power windows, a vintage A/C system, and remote-operated doors. And just like the exterior, everything looks flawless.
More good news comes from under the hood, where a GM Performance V8 engine provides the juice that goes with the truck's hot-rodded look. The crate motor in question is a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block, and it cranks out 290 horsepower. Granted, that's not a lot in an era when many restomods hit the ground with more than 500 horses, but it's a big upgrade over the truck's stock inline-six, which delivered less than 100 horsepower back in the day.
The mill also includes an Edelbrock intake manifold topped by a 600-CFM carburetor, MSD ignition components, a high-torque starter, and an aluminum radiator. A Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 automatic gearbox routes the oomph to the rear wheels. Both the engine and the transmission have less than 200 miles (322 km) on them.
The chassis was also upgraded to handle the more powerful engine and to give the truck more modern dynamics. The list includes a Mustang II-style front suspension, a Chevy 10-bolt rear axle with new leaf springs, and disc brakes at all four corners.
Located in Minnesota, the truck comes with a clean title and receipts and photos that document the restoration. Auctioned off via Hemmings, the International has attracted a high bid of $26,800 as of this writing, with a "reserve not met" status. The auction will remain online until May 2, 2022.
