This Custom Super73 E-Bike Has an Ice Cooler and a Golf Ball-Shaped Speaker

Super73 has teamed up with Topgolf to create a unique machine inspired by the traditional golf cart. Made by the bike maker’s Special Projects team, known as HALO, the new Topgolf S2 features a fun design and incorporates several interesting elements.
The bike is based on the Super73-S2 model, a moto-inspired street-legal machine built with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and a fully adjustable air spring suspension fork. The HALO steam upgraded the format and made it a great work commuter or an urban explorer when not at the golf course.
The Topgolf S2 is equipped with a 2,000W electric motor powerful motor that allows it to reach a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). Different riding modes let the rider adapt to various settings. Since it draws inspiration from a golf cart, this e-bike had to include a golf bag carrier, which easily attaches to the frame.
It also includes an ice cooler mounted on the opposite side of the golf bag to offset the weight. There’s also a speaker shaped like a golf ball, which is mounted under the removable 960Wh battery pack.
Speaking of the battery, its case has been painted green and features a white Topgolf logo. The color is also found on the frame and chain guard. To contrast the graphics, the wheels, triple crown, and chainring were powder painted a more vibrant shade.
The design is completed with Vee Speedster Whitewall Tires and a Super73 McFly handlebar, as well as a breadloaf-style custom seat for two, which comes with the same green and white color scheme.
“This was an exciting build for everybody at SUPER73,” said LeGrand Crewse, Super73 CEO. “Topgolf’s spin on golf and its efforts to make the sport more approachable aligns perfectly with our stated goal to make two-wheeled transportation as fun and accessible as possible. We’re ecstatic to see the project come to life.”
