Thunder X-Treme Custom E-Bike Is an All-Terrain Beast That Boasts 200 Miles per Charge

More on this:

1 Frey CC Fat Is a Monster on Two Wheels, Packs 1,500W, Fat Tires, and a Full Suspension

2 $10K Boos Is the First eMTB From Boutique Brand Unno, Is Designed to Defy the Conventional

3 C3STROM Astro Is an E-Bike With a Motorcycle Spirit, Gorgeous and High-Performance

4 2022 Powerfly FS 9 Equipped E-Bike Can Rock Just About Any Adventure You Seek

5 Frey Drops Anniversary eMTB Model, Brings Some New Features to the Table