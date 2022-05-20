Vanpowers Is About To Drop One of the Most Disruptive E-Bikes Ever, and It's Super Cheap

Folks, Vanpowers seems to be a company formed this year, 2022. However, the two crews behind the new brand, Sailvan Times Technology and Juln Electric Vehicle, are teams that have been active in the micro-mobility industry for years now.
As a result of this collaboration, we've been awarded an e-bike like none I've seen so far. It's been dubbed the City Vanture, and what makes this bike so dang special is the way it's built. Oh, it's also a capable machine with a range that I didn't expect, considering that the lowest-priced option is currently being advertised as selling for $2,400 (€2,260 at current exchange rates). However, on May 24, Vanpowers is launching an Indiegogo campaign to fund these new machines. As we all know, these sorts of campaigns often result in better prices for future owners, so keep your eyes open if you like what we talk about today.
Now, the main discerning feature of the new Vanture is that the frame is built unlike other bikes on the market. Instead of creating a bike from several continuous tubes welded together in specific areas, the Vantures are composed the way you'd put together LEGO. Sure, there are top tubes, seat tubes, down tubes, and seat stays too, but the magic is that tubes are joined by simply inserting them into receivers that shape the bike into what it is.
With aluminum alloy tenons inserted into mortises, you'll have to tighten the bolts seen tattered all over the bike. Yet this raises a fundamental question: how solid is this system? We don't seem to know just yet, but if you ride this bike on the terrains it's destined for (tarmac), you shouldn't have to worry about anything.
As a final touch, I want to point out that the drivetrain on this sucker is a Gates Carbon Drive, ensuring that you don't have to worry about messy fingers, twisted or broken chains, or the sound of metal; silent electrification. Sure, brakes, controllers, and LCD screens are part of the package too, but that frame!
At the end of the day, you'll be asked to pay as much as $2,700 (€2,550) for the more attractive frame colors like the Neon Purple, Camo, Wood, and Infinite Silver, but it looks to be worth every penny. It's official! I'm going to try and get one of these for a test build and ride. If you like this idea, you know what to do.
