NBA Star Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat Shows Off His Lightweight Murdered-Out ‘Scott’ Bike

You know what’s really good for you, health-wise? Riding a bicycle. It’s great cardio and even the world’s best athletes do it, either to get their heart rate up or simply to cruise around town while enjoying a good breeze, although you could easily accomplish both.
Now, we’ve already established that NBA players have some of the nicest rides out there when it comes to personal transportation. And after all, why not? They do make tens of millions of dollars every year, so they can certainly afford to purchase some of the world’s most expensive cars.
In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Ja Morant pose next to his Rolls-Royce Dawn, we’ve seen Zach LaVine’s brand new 2022 Bentley Flying Spur and we also found out that Luka Doncic owns a Mansory-tuned Lamborghini Urus, which may or may not look like an SUV version of the Batmobile.
Today, we’re focusing on a more down-to-earth type of means of transportation, specifically a bicycle. Of course, it can’t be just any bike, because this belongs to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who already won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award for averaging 20.7 points per game as the league’s top scorer off the bench.
Herro recently took to Instagram to post a trio of images of him on his bike, riding around Biscayne Bay. We know that’s where he was because we can clearly see the FTX Arena in one of the images, which is where the Miami Heat play their home games.
As for what type of bike he has, it’s clearly a Scott, it says so on the frame. The exact model is a bit harder to gauge, but if we had to guess, we’d say it’s part of the bike-maker's ‘Addict’ road bike range. These models are very lightweight, featuring carbon fiber frames and various other alloy bits.
His bike also comes with a matte black aesthetic, making it look both cool and unassuming at the same time.
