Scott's New Addict eRide Boasts the Lightest Electric-Assist Road Bike Frame Available

Scott’s Addict RC is touted as the new “benchmark road bike when it comes to racing”, being able to perfectly blend performance with comfort. It is also extremely lightweight, thanks to its carbon construction. The manufacturer’s new electric version of it is equally appealing, boasting a total weight of just 10.7 kg (23.5 lb.) and Mahle’s hidden integrated X20 system, described as the lightest drive unit on the market.
The new Scott Addict eRide was designed to look as close as possible to a regular road bike, so you might not even be able to tell that it’s electric at first glance. Scott says the two-wheeler features the lightest electric-assist road bike frame available, tipping the scales at just 1.04 kg (2.29 lb.). Moreover, the manufacturer also boasts of it being the first e-road bike with no visible mechanical cables. There are no visible bolts on it either.
Just like the Addict RC, the eRide packs the Syncros Creston iCombo handlebar that allows for internal cable routing for either mechanical or electronic drivetrains. There are five models available for purchase and all of them come equipped with the Syncros combo or handlebar/stem.
Mahle’s X20 system provides assistance to a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) to stay within the legal limits in Europe, and you get up to 32 kph (20 mph) in the United States. The system is barely visible and weighs 3.2 kg (7 lb). It consists of a rear hub motor that delivers 55 Nm of torque, a compact head unit with Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and a 3D accelerometer, and a 236 Wh battery, although you can upgrade to a 350 Wh one if you like. Additionally, there’s also a 208 Wh range booster you can get as a second battery. You simply slide it in and it looks like a water bottle.
Scott’s new Addict eRide road bicycle starts at £5,400 (around $6,770) and goes as high as £9,000 ($11,270) for the eRide Ultimate. You can find all the available models on Scott’s website. You can also check out Mahle's X20 system in the video below.
