Scott Boasts of Setting the New Integration Benchmark With Its New 2022 Patron eRide Bike

Electric bikes have evolved tremendously over the years, both in terms of design as well as functionality. Manufacturers strive to integrate everything from lights to cables and batteries. Switzerland-based bike producer Scott claims it has set the new integration benchmark with its 2022 Patron eRide electric mountain bike.
Scott compares its new e-bike with a Swiss knife, boasting its efficiency, and confident design. But even more than that, the new Patron eRide features what the company claims to be a revolutionary design: it has the shock integrated into the bike’s frame, offering 160 mm (6.2 in) of suspension travel. This has a significantly positive effect on the overall design while also being a practical solution to making more room for other components such as the battery and motor of the bike. Scott’s TwinnLoc technology allows you to block the suspension from the handlebar, but you can also access the shock by removing the plastic cover located under the top tube.
Another noteworthy feature of the new Patron is the large, 750 Wh internal Bosch battery that claims to offer you more than 100 km (62 miles) of range and up to 2,000 m of elevation when you use the bike in eco mode.
The 2022 Patron eRide is equipped with a Bosch Performance CX motor with 85 Nm of torque. For this new model, Scott positioned the motor vertically, with the frame of the bike supporting it from underneath, so that it can be protected from any impacts.
Also from Bosch is the Kiox 300 display of the bike, a two-inch color screen that Scott integrated into the stem, offering info related to the GPS, speed, and so on. Bluetooth connectivity is also available with the new Patron eRide.
And because “integration” seems to be the key word here, two rear LED lights are integrated into the fenders, and they are powered by the motor battery.
Just like with other models, Scott uses its popular carbon stem/handlebar combo engineered in collaboration with Syncros, which routes the cables of the Patron directly in the handlebar, contributing to the clean look of the bike.
Scott’s 2022 Patron eRide electric mountain bike will arrive in stores in November 2021 with several versions available, including two for women, starting at $7,120 (6000€). Men's models start at the same price and go as high as $13,050 (11,000€).
