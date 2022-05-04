Trae Young’s First Supercar Was an R8, De’Aaron Fox Teased Him for Not Buying a Bugatti

When the Atlanta Hawks grabbed Trae Young in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, they had to have known that their future would now be set. Young is already a two-time All Star and one of the league’s premiere point guards.
What’s interesting is that Young was initially picked by the Dallas Mavericks with the fifth pick in the draft, and immediately traded to the Hawks, packaged together with a future first-round pick, for the draft rights to Luka Doncic. In the end, Dallas may have ended up with the better player, but that’s not something the Hawks should concern themselves with.
Trae’s rookie season was really good. He played in almost all 82 regular season games (missed one), averaging 19.1 points per game and 8.1 assists per game. Off the court, that NBA money definitely came in handy, and we just found an old Instagram post where Young showcased the first car that he’s ever purchased for himself.
That car is... (no drum roll, you’ve already seen the title), a second-generation Audi R8 V10 in matte black with black wheels and an all-black interior featuring blue contrast stitching. It’s an awesome spec, and a heck of a gift to yourself, especially as your first supercar or car of any type.
Safe to say, Young’s fellow NBA star De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) wasn’t as impressed with that Audi, telling the Atlanta Hawks guard to “just go get the Bugatti”. Sorry De’Aaron, but that doesn’t sound like good financial advice. Young made $6.6 million in his first year in the NBA and a Bugatti would have really depleted his account.
Today, Young can afford pretty much any object made by man, having already signed a five-year extension with the team, worth $207 million.
As for the R8, it may not be in the news that much lately, but it’s still one heck of a car. You can purchase the Coupe model from $148,700, while the R8 Spyder will set you back upwards of $160,900, according to Audi’s website. Both versions are powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, available with as many as 602 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque in Performance guise.
