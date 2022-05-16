NBA Star Luka Doncic Looks Like the Slovenian Batman Driving His Mansory Lamborghini Urus

For car enthusiasts, it’s always a treat whenever you find out what your favorite athlete has parked in his or her driveway, because it’s always going to be something pretty special – people who make millions of dollars per year don’t tend to drive a RAV4.
Just recently we showed you a bunch of rides belonging to the likes of Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and of course, we brought you another look at LeBron James’ brand-new GMC Hummer EV.
Today, we have another treat and this one is a real doozy. It involves arguably the most talented NBA player to ever come out of Europe, and that’s saying something, seen as how he’s still just 23 years old. We’re talking about Luka Doncic, the former Real Madrid (basketball) star who’s become a dominant force in the NBA.
He has already led his Dallas Mavericks squad to a Game 7 victory over the top-seeded Phoenix Suns and will play in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors later this week. Doncic is a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Team selection, NBA Rookie of the Year, EuroLeague champion, EuroLeague MVP and a FIBA Intercontinental Cup champion.
Aside from being totally awesome at basketball, the young Slovenian star is also into expensive rides, and we just found out that he bought a Mansory-tuned Lamborghini Urus which he took on vacation with him in Croatia last year. Doncic’s Urus eventually made its way to the Car Spotting Croatia Instagram page and the rest is history.
Granted, there are quite a few custom body kits available for the Lamborghini Urus, but not many tuners can match Mansory’s talents when it comes to making cars that already look spectacular attract even more attention.
Luka’s Mansory-tuned Urus is black with exposed carbon fiber bits, black wheels, flared arches courtesy of the kit, plus custom badging, an ultra-aggressive front spoiler, new apron, new hood, a custom diffuser with three tailpipes and this is just what is visible on the car. Mansory also offers a completely bespoke interior, but we can’t be sure if Doncic’s Lambo has been fully decked out.
By the way, this body kit is called Venatus, which is Latin for hunting or chasing... or something like that – hey, even Google can be a bit iffy when it comes to dead languages.
As for how we can be sure whether this is really Luka’s car or someone else's, well, we have luxury car moving firm VMW Lux to thank for that. One of their representatives took a picture next to the car while holding a PS4 copy of NBA 2K22, which has Luka Doncic on the cover. They also used the Mavericks star's name as a hashtag, and the caption read: “En route to Mr. Luka Magic!”
We look forward to seeing Doncic showcase some of his magic in the Western Conference Finals, which kick off Thursday, May 19.
