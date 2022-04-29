John Wall’s Rolls-Royce Wraith Wears Red Better Than His Houston Rockets Uniform

We’re becoming quite familiar with John Wall’s taste in passenger cars. The man appreciates a flashy ride with a powerful color contrast, and over the course of his career in the NBA, he’s probably owned dozens of fancy supercars, SUVs and luxury sedans.
You’ve seen a couple of them in this almost Ferrari-like Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat or this murdered-out Maybach S650. He clearly likes tinted windows and black wheels, which explains why his Rolls-Royce Wraith looks like something you might buy at a candy store.
The car was customized for the Houston Rockets guard at Dreamworks Motorsports, resulting in this dual-tone aesthetic that’s hard to ignore, but at the same time, not too obtrusive.
Now, just because the windows are tinted and the Spirit of Ecstasy is black, along with the wheels, grille and various other trim pieces, doesn’t mean this is a Black Badge model. But, if we had to put money on it, we’d bet on a superstar athlete always buying the most expensive version of whatever car he wants.
Performance-wise, if this is a Black Badge-spec Wraith, then power comes from a 6.6-liter twin turbocharged V12 engine, good for 623 hp (632 ps) and 642 lb-ft (870 Nm) of torque. If this was a “regular” Wraith, it would have a little less torque at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
Whichever version you opt for, you’ll have an eight-speed automatic gearbox helping you accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.3 seconds, before maxing you out at 155 mph (250 kph). Not bad for a car that weighs about as much as a Ford F-150.
As for Wall, let’s hope we get to see him back on the court soon. Despite looking strong in a Houston Rockets uniform last year, he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the season following a hamstring strain, and then he didn’t get to play at all this year – the Rockets tanked the 21/22 season.
