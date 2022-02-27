This Rolls-Royce Wraith Is So Red That the Big Bad Wolf Should Eat It

While Rolls-Royce has pulled the plug on the Wraith, nine years after production commenced at Goodwood in 2013, it seems that interest in the GT hasn’t dropped by much. If anything, we’re writing more stories about it now than we were a couple of years ago.
Our previous encounter with the two-door luxury cruiser came in the shape of a rendering, and while that only exists in the digital realm, this red copy is real. Yep, you read that right; someone actually decided to give the Wraith a red makeover, which makes it stand out like a sore thumb.
That someone is none other than Mansory, and their work is quite elaborate, as, besides the very lively wrap, they have also adjusted the front and rear ends. As a result, it now has bigger DRLs, a new bumper with larger lower grille, fog lamps on each side, and blacked-out side markers, taillights, and exhaust trims at the back.
The typical chrome details on the outside have a red look too, and the same color has been applied to the wheels, which are much bigger than the stock offering. A set of 15 mm (0.6 in) lowering links contributes to the revised stance of this Wraith, which also features privacy windows.
Equipped with the starlight headliner, the cockpit sports a combination of red and black and is much more discreet compared to the exterior. Custom floor mats that bear the tuner’s signature can be seen here as well, and it appears that the rest of it hasn’t been changed at all.
Power is still supplied by the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine, which produces 633 ps (624 hp / 466 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. RoadShowInternational, which shared the pictures of the red Wraith on social media, states that the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is dealt with in 4.6 seconds, meaning that the mill hasn’t been tuned.
