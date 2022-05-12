NBA Star Ja Morant Shows Off His Rolls-Royce Dawn Before Memphis Kills GSW in Game 5

Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies absolutely destroyed the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals without Ja Morant on the floor. Unfortunately, Morant got injured during the fourth quarter of Game 3 and has since been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee.
Even so, the Grizzlies came close to winning Game 4 in San Francisco, before dismantling the Warriors in Game 5, with Morant on the bench wearing street clothes – the exact same clothes he was wearing earlier that evening posing with his Rolls-Royce Dawn in what could only be his driveway.
Last week, we showed you another car owned by Morant, namely a Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack which of course costs a heck of a lot less than a Rolls-Royce.
If you read that piece, you might recall when I likened that Charger to the personality of Ja’s 2021-2022 Memphis Grizzlies team, and while those parallels stand, I’m not the least surprised by him also owning something as glamorous as a Rolls-Royce Dawn. After all, Morant signed a 4 year / $39.6 million contract with the Grizzlies back in 2019 and a Dawn costs roughly $356,500.
The Dawn was unveiled back in 2015 as a successor to the Phantom Drophead Coupe, riding on the same platform as the Ghost. It also happens to be one of only two remaining Rolls-Royce models still using a BMW architecture.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine, producing 563 hp (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque in the “regular” version, and 593 hp (601 ps) and 620 lb-ft (841 Nm) of torque in the Black Badge model. This ultra-luxurious convertible will get you to 60 mph in a little under 5 seconds, in the most serene way possible. It’s the perfect car for somebody who always gives 100% effort on the basketball court.
Morant’s Grizzlies will be back in action this Friday at 10:00 pm ET as they attempt to force a Game 7 against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Last week, we showed you another car owned by Morant, namely a Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack which of course costs a heck of a lot less than a Rolls-Royce.
If you read that piece, you might recall when I likened that Charger to the personality of Ja’s 2021-2022 Memphis Grizzlies team, and while those parallels stand, I’m not the least surprised by him also owning something as glamorous as a Rolls-Royce Dawn. After all, Morant signed a 4 year / $39.6 million contract with the Grizzlies back in 2019 and a Dawn costs roughly $356,500.
The Dawn was unveiled back in 2015 as a successor to the Phantom Drophead Coupe, riding on the same platform as the Ghost. It also happens to be one of only two remaining Rolls-Royce models still using a BMW architecture.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine, producing 563 hp (571 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque in the “regular” version, and 593 hp (601 ps) and 620 lb-ft (841 Nm) of torque in the Black Badge model. This ultra-luxurious convertible will get you to 60 mph in a little under 5 seconds, in the most serene way possible. It’s the perfect car for somebody who always gives 100% effort on the basketball court.
Morant’s Grizzlies will be back in action this Friday at 10:00 pm ET as they attempt to force a Game 7 against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.