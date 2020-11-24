2022 Dodge Charger Daytona Imagined as Streamlined Carbon Demon

Dodge has always made some of the manliest cars in America. And back in the days when restomods didn't cost $200,000, a Charger Daytona would have made your dad the coolest on the block. Even though it's a rare sight, people are still inspired by this icon of the late '60s.
The Chrysler-engineered beast was the first in NASCAR history to break the 200-mph (322-kph) mark at Talladega. But we don't think the performance or the motorsport heritage are its defining characteristics. No, it's got to be the nose.
The Daytona and its rival, the Plymouth Superbird, are the muscle car equivalent of unicorns. Not only are they rare, but those conspicuous noses have a fantasy character element to them. Getting back to the subject of this story, we have yet another digital artist inspired by the long-nosed streamlined design.
Chopping_pixels has decided to do a modern 2022 version of the car and chose somewhat unusual underpinnings. Yeah, it's a Challenger, not a Charger, but that's the only modern muscle car that looks even remotely like the classics. No, the real controversy is from this starting out as a Speedkore version of the Demon.
The Dodge Demon is already a monster with steroid-infused biceps and an engine which many think is too powerful for a road car. And on top of this, we have the Speedkore treatment which makes the car into a carbon exotic. This is in contrast with the classic muscle car mantra of working on your car in the garage and maybe even performing a colorful re-paint yourself after an unfortunate little ding one Friday night while racing.
But it's safe to say nobody has imagined a Daytona quite like this. Rather than a completely smooth body that cuts through the air yet handles like a barge when you pick it in Forza 5, this has a lowered stance with wide tires. The hood scoop from the Demon is not very NASCAR-like, while the nose is reminiscent of a 1977 Trans Am.
The Daytona and its rival, the Plymouth Superbird, are the muscle car equivalent of unicorns. Not only are they rare, but those conspicuous noses have a fantasy character element to them. Getting back to the subject of this story, we have yet another digital artist inspired by the long-nosed streamlined design.
Chopping_pixels has decided to do a modern 2022 version of the car and chose somewhat unusual underpinnings. Yeah, it's a Challenger, not a Charger, but that's the only modern muscle car that looks even remotely like the classics. No, the real controversy is from this starting out as a Speedkore version of the Demon.
The Dodge Demon is already a monster with steroid-infused biceps and an engine which many think is too powerful for a road car. And on top of this, we have the Speedkore treatment which makes the car into a carbon exotic. This is in contrast with the classic muscle car mantra of working on your car in the garage and maybe even performing a colorful re-paint yourself after an unfortunate little ding one Friday night while racing.
But it's safe to say nobody has imagined a Daytona quite like this. Rather than a completely smooth body that cuts through the air yet handles like a barge when you pick it in Forza 5, this has a lowered stance with wide tires. The hood scoop from the Demon is not very NASCAR-like, while the nose is reminiscent of a 1977 Trans Am.