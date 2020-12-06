Plymouth Superbird "Petty Blue" Is a Charger-Based Tribute

The year is 1970. Japanese imports with 2JZ engines haven't begun terrorizing America's roads, while the big-block V8 seems like the coolest engine ever. With some flamboyant aero, a couple of muscle cars became motorsport legends too. And today, we're going to look at a tribute to the Road Runner Superbird.
Even though this is one of the most iconic American cars of all time, we're sure the underpinnings used for this digital eulogy are going to offend some people. That's because pixel craftsman wb.artist20 made a Superbird with the nose of a Charger, as in the modern sedan.
Why do such a thing? Well, about a week ago, he did a similar piece to pay homage to the Dodge Charger Daytona. He combined some of the features from the 2021 model with the ones from five decades ago, including the giant black wing and the creases down the doors.
Transforming that into a Superbird wasn't a case of simply shifting the colors. This new rendering has new graphics and a set of blocky wheels. A total of 1,935 Superbirds were made in 1970, many fitted with the 440 four-barrel carb out of the factory. However, the referenced by the rendering is special.
Even if you've never watched a single NASCAR race and just like smoking your Hellcat's tires, you'll know blue #43 belongs to the man known as King to his fans, Richard Lee Petty. It spent most of its life in a museum and was auctioned by Mecum last year but failed to sell at $3.5 million. Oh well, at least we got some interesting photos out of that.
"Petty Blue" has quite an interesting story, as it was built to get The King back with Mopar. As the story goes, in 1969, Chrysler didn't approve a Plymouth version of the Charger Daytona, so Petty raced for Ford instead. It was a big mistake which they corrected the next year.
