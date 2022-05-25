Restomod 1968 Chevy Camaro RS Packs 327ci and Chameleonic Black Cherry Look

Whether or not you are a fan of the current, sixth-generation Chevy Camaro, there should be no denying that as far as pony/muscle car nameplates go, the first-generation models should be allowed to play in a league of their own. Even if we are dealing with a restomod one.
Some Blue Oval people love Mustangs, Mopar folks only have eyes for Chargers and Challengers, while GM enthusiasts have the C-words (Camaro, Corvette) on their lips any time of day and night. And we only mentioned the big Detroit Three stars, as there’s an entire world of Pontiac GTOs and other vintage stuff out there, as well. But we are going to keep it simple here, even if only because the good folks that recreated this first-gen ’68 Chevy Camaro as a restomod hero did not!
So, first and foremost, before we discuss the highlights any further, better take a good, long look at the gallery and drop some jaws because of the way artificial or natural light impacts the changing shade of this restored custom, now proudly up for grabs from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. It sure is a beautiful Black Cherry over black leather upholstery treat, currently sporting a mere 14,314 miles (23,036 km) on the odometer.
Alas, that is not a good indication of its more than half a century of experience, as the ‘Maro has gone through a professional restoration and upgrade process, from which it emerged a cool restomod with a desirable, rebuilt 327ci Sniper EFI V8 under the hood and a four-speed Hurst-shifter manual transmission as the purest delight. More so, it also comes with dual exhaust cutouts, the lovely Rally Sport hideaway front lights, a Detroit Speed suspension, and all the modern stopping power one will ever need.
But those are just the highlights, and probably there are many more details just waiting to be unveiled and then experienced by the next road-trip-happy owner. Naturally, we should all be fearful of the dreadful asking price, but on this occasion, I feel that $79,900 is not that much when dealing with such a pristine work of Camaro restomod art…
