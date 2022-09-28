1958 Plymouth Fury From ‘Christine’ Is Hellafurious, All Dressed in CGI Carbon Fiber

Attention wannabe Stephen King or John Carpenter fans that have not yet read the 1983 novel or seen the supernatural thriller horror film made to dazzle Hollywood that same year: spoilers ahead.
Now that we have warned everyone, we can all happily discuss an imaginary outcome where at the end of the book and movie (or both), the titular, nefarious car character Christine will rise from her doom to be reborn as a cool-looking 1958 Plymouth Fury. Hopefully, the rebirth would also allow it to cleanse all her previous murderous intents and only keep the crimson hue as penitence and reminder.
Anyway, what we have here is the fourth part in Abimelec Arellano and SpeedKore’s “What If” series, still delving back into the glorious automotive past. The previous installments handled the cases of a lifted, wide-bodied Toyota 4Runner that wanted a virtual piece of the old-school turbo 2JZ swap glory, as well as a couple of instances where some glorious Mopars (Charger Daytona and a ‘Cuda) became even greater than anyone imagined.
Well, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has now prepared alongside SpeedKore the potential titular ‘Christine’ character for the book or movie’s sequel. We are also down for a reimagining of the series, where perhaps all these stunning upgrades are used for the greater good instead of satisfying “a devilious (is that devious combined with devilish?) disposition and (landing) a proper mean streak.”
The digital changes include a properly lowered atmosphere, “tinted gloss prepreg carbon fiber” body, a Satin Carbon touch for the shaved engine bay, a vented hood, as well as the proper Hellephant oomph that has been redesigned to pay homage to the first-generation Hemi V8. But wait, as there is more: Alcantara and leather, wide steelies, as well as “see-through” fins! And the new name says it all, as it is now ‘Hellafurious.’
