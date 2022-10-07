“Dumbo,” a 1,000-HP Hellephant V8-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger, Hits the Auction Block

Automobile designer Ralph Gilles’s 1968 Dodge Charger “Hellucination,” built by SpeedKore, might be one of the most impressive custom Chargers ever built, but it’s not the only one boasting the mighty Hellephant crate engine. We have just come across another Dodge Charger restomod that takes power from the legendary mill and offers a perfect blend of classic design and modern performance.
The Dodge Charger restomod we are looking at today has been baptized “Dumbo,” a moniker derived from the builder’s choice of powertrain and is set to go under the hammer in November via Mecum’s upcoming Las Vegas 2022 sale.
This high-performance example of the muscle car is based on a 1968 Charger and is powered by a supercharged 7.0-liter Hellephant V8 crate engine able to crank out 1,000 horsepower (1,014 ps) and an equally impressive 950 pound-feet of torque (1,292 Nm). This is an engine designed specifically for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, with the original engine assembly having been raced in NASCAR by legends such as Richard Petty in the Plymouth Belvedere.
Dumbo's builders mated the engine to a Bowler Stage II T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, as well as a Strange S60 rear end with 4.10:1 gear ratio and a TTi exhaust system.
According to the listing, there are also upgrades to the car’s running gear, including a set of Wilwood disc brakes, sports Rushforth alloy wheels, and Magnum Force suspension with Viking coil overs.
The restomod is offered in Destroyer Gray livery and features prominent Hellephant graphics. When looking at the car, you can immediately notice the sleeker front end and the X LED headlights, but the rear end has also been revised and features circular Digi-tails LED taillights and a TTi exhaust system.
Meanwhile, the cabin of the highly-modified Dodge Charger “Dumbo” boasts bespoke gray seats, a custom center console, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Hellephant badging can also be seen throughout the interior.
Though not as remarkable as other restomodded muscle cars out there, Dumbo is still a one-of-a-kind project and is definitely on par with other custom cars in terms of performance.
