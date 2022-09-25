1969 Dodge Charger Barn Find “With Perfect Original Dust and Rust”

Someone is selling a 1969 Dodge Charger with no engine and in extremely poor condition for the “low, low” price of $21,900. While it could be some resto modder’s dream, it doesn’t exactly scream “selling like hotcakes.” Then again, people have been known for buying all sorts of things, even ones that physically don’t exist, like a video of a Lamborghini being set on fire.
Now let’s talk shop. Back in the day, this gorgeous-looking two-door fastback 1969 Dodge Charger was rocking a 318 CI (5.2-liter) V8 engine capable of producing 230 horsepower (233 ps) with 340 lb-ft (461 Nm) of torque. It had a rear-wheel drive system, and by the looks of it, a three-speed automatic transmission.
It went from 0-60 mph in 9.0 seconds, and from 0-100 kph in 9.5 seconds. The results are respectable for a muscle car packing only a 230-pony engine. Let's not forget that the ‘69 Charger also had a top-of-the-line R/T trim with a 426 cubic-inch HEMI (7.0-liter) V8 engine outputting 425 horsepower (431 ps) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
Back in its heyday, the R/T HEMI model used to go from 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds, so four whole seconds faster than the base 5.2-liter V8 Charger. It also did 0-100 kph 6.0 seconds, being quicker by 3.5 seconds than our subject of the day.
The standard Charger weighed in at 3,424 lbs. (1,553 kg) with a combined fuel consumption of 12.7 mpg (18.5 L/100Km). Though now it’s definitely lighter because there's a huge engine-shaped hole under the hood.
The Charger fastback model was first introduced in the early ‘60s. But the peak of its design and popularity wasn’t achieved until 1968. Compared to earlier models, the ‘68 had a flat black front grille, round marker lights on the front sides and also towards the rear end, with round taillights.
As for the interior, no innovation was spared there as well. Dodge removed the central armrest, replaced the rear bucket seats with fixed ones, installed conventional gauges, and fitted the trunk with a vinyl mat.
This second generation was produced from 1968 to 1970, with the ‘70s model not bringing that much inovation to the table.
One interesting tidbit about the '69 Charger is that according to The Detroit News, this particular model or line of models is the most searched-for muscle car in the entire United States, with 13 states browsing online for this model more than any other one.
It’s safe to say that this car has quite the cult following. Which could mean that even though it's in pretty rough shape at the moment, it could end up in a couple of years at an auction, fully restored, in either a restomod fashion or as a concourse restoration project.
