1968 Dodge Charger Sitting for Decades Shows the Right Amount of Patina

When it debuted in mid-1966, the Dodge Charger was a stylish fastback with a luxurious interior, which was a brand-new direction for the brand. But that quickly changed in 1968, when the Charger was redesigned into a full-blown muscle car. Revised into a two-door hardtop and featuring a more mundane interior, the Charger had entered a new era.
Come 2022 and the second-generation Charger is arguably the most desirable iteration of the nameplate. The big bucks go toward the HEMI-powered cars, which are also the rarest, but Chargers fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 are also desirable.
Next in line is the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8, which Dodge offered in both two- and four-barrel carburetor form in the second-gen Charger. While not as popular as the HEMI, the 383 was good enough for the owner of a 1968 Charger to hang on to the car for almost 50 years.
Unfortunately, this Mopar is not a garage queen that soldiered on through 2022 with everything in place. This car was driven for decades and then parked for a very long time. And judging by the missing vinyl top and the surface rust covering the roof, I'd say this classic was also exposed to the elements for a while.
But here's the good news: the car is now being kept in a garage and it's being prepped for restoration. This calls for a "hurray!" for yet another 1968 Charger saved, though I must confess I really dig the patina this coupe sports right now. There's just something about faded blue paint combined with surface rust and sanded areas.
Looks aside, this Mopar also comes with an interesting story back from when the owner bought it. The car belonged to a co-worker who, in 1976, showed up at a meeting driving a Chevrolet Chevelle. When he asked about the Charger, he learned that his friend had traded it for the Chevy.
He quickly went to the car lot that took possession of the Charger and got it for himself through another trade. It cost him a 1969 Chevrolet Bel Air and $50. Not a bad deal for a full-blown muscle car if you ask me. He kept the Dodge ever since, which means he's had it for a whopping 46 years. Check it out in the video below.
Next in line is the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8, which Dodge offered in both two- and four-barrel carburetor form in the second-gen Charger. While not as popular as the HEMI, the 383 was good enough for the owner of a 1968 Charger to hang on to the car for almost 50 years.
Unfortunately, this Mopar is not a garage queen that soldiered on through 2022 with everything in place. This car was driven for decades and then parked for a very long time. And judging by the missing vinyl top and the surface rust covering the roof, I'd say this classic was also exposed to the elements for a while.
But here's the good news: the car is now being kept in a garage and it's being prepped for restoration. This calls for a "hurray!" for yet another 1968 Charger saved, though I must confess I really dig the patina this coupe sports right now. There's just something about faded blue paint combined with surface rust and sanded areas.
Looks aside, this Mopar also comes with an interesting story back from when the owner bought it. The car belonged to a co-worker who, in 1976, showed up at a meeting driving a Chevrolet Chevelle. When he asked about the Charger, he learned that his friend had traded it for the Chevy.
He quickly went to the car lot that took possession of the Charger and got it for himself through another trade. It cost him a 1969 Chevrolet Bel Air and $50. Not a bad deal for a full-blown muscle car if you ask me. He kept the Dodge ever since, which means he's had it for a whopping 46 years. Check it out in the video below.