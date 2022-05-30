572 HEMI-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Is Thoroughbred Detroit Muscle

1968 was the first year of the second-gen Charger. Just under 100,000 units were sold that year, including the car we’re covering today.
But first, let’s take a moment to talk about the original specs of chassis number XS29L8B446381. The second digit refers to the R/T or GTS trim levels, the fifth digit stands for RB-series 440 engine, and B is how the Chrysler Group identified cars built at the Hamtramck plant in Michigan.
Originally rated at 375 horsepower, the 7.2-liter monster was yanked out in favor of a fire-breathing 572 HEMI built in Ohio by the peeps at Indy Cylinder. Gifted with Diamond pistons, Eagle H-beam connection rods, Indy roller rockers, intake manifold, a COMP Cams camshaft, and 750-cfm carburetors from Edelbrock, this leviathan further prides itself with a Milodon oil pan, finned valve covers, and a distributor from the guys and gals at MSD.
Cooled by an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, the 9.4-liter heart transplant beats to the tune of 780 horsepower. These ponies are channeled to the rear wheels by a 727-series TorqueFlite automatic transmission, a three-speed box augmented with a TCI torque converter. The drivetrain also includes 3.57:1 gearing for the Dana 60 Trac-Lok diff and Strange axles.
Refurbished in the period from 2013 to 2015, the black-painted Charger R/T keeps it classy with 15-inch Magnum 500-style wheels mounted with Mastercraft Avenger G/T rubber shoes. Underbody photos reveal four-wheel disc brakes and an overhauled suspension system that should be more than capable of handling the immense torque produced by the 572 HEMI.
Reupholstered in red vinyl with matching carpets, the muscle car before your eyes is flaunting lap belts and a solid-state radio from a bygone era. The old-school theme continues with the factory-issue replacement steering wheel, which frames a five-digit odometer that shows 42,435 miles (68,293 kilometers). True mileage, on the other hand, remains a bit of a mystery.
Offered with service records, refurbishment pics, and a clean California title, this muscled-up muscle car is listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $87,777 at press time. The online auction is slated to end on June 2nd.
