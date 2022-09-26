Rapper Offset Sues Driver After Dodge Charger Crash That Injured One

Migos rapper Offset is a famous celebrity car collector with a preference for fast and customized rides. He also has somewhat of a history with Dodge, and it’s not necessarily of the kind you want to brag about.
As of the time of press, Offset has been involved in at least three major accidents in a Dodge, with the most recent, in November 2020, also being the source of new legal trouble for him. Another vehicle was involved, and Offset is now suing that other driver on the claim that she was the one responsible for it.
The accident occurred on the freeway in Encino, California, with Offset at the wheel of a 2018 Dodge Charger and Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez driving a 2019 Honda Civic. In the summer of 2022, Gutierrez’s insurance company, Mercury Insurance Company, sued Offset, accusing him of auto-negligence and seeking $26,000+ in damages.
According to that first suit, he was driving recklessly and crashed into the Honda, which caused serious and permanent injuries to the passenger riding with Gutierrez. The suit also alleged that Offset’s Dodge was not insured.
Offset has now responded to the lawsuit, Radar Online reports. In documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, the rapper is accusing Gutierrez of negligence and recklessness, saying she switched lanes without using the blinker and, more importantly, without taking into account that he was traveling in that lane at a constant speed. He is saying that she swerved into him.
The Honda hit Offset’s Charger on the left side, and he swerved into the concrete divider on the right-hand side. “Gutierrez’s unsafe lane change was the sole cause of the collision with the Dodge,” the documents say. The Charger was “totaled” in the accident, and Offset is now seeking $150,000 in damages, which would cover property damage, the cost of storing the wrecked car, and unspecified damages.
In June this year, Offset took delivery of his red Dodge Challenger Demon that had been restored by RR Auto Group Los Angeles after it ended up with the front end smashed. Before that was this 2020 crash, and, back in 2018, he crashed his Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT and had to be rescued by a passer-by from the wreck. Three times may be a charm, but in this case, it definitely looks more like a curse.
