2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shows Off Convertible Form With Bespoke Conversion

Looking at the U.S. muscle car landscape, it’s interesting how you can purchase a factory-standard convertible version of the Ford Mustang or the Chevrolet Camaro, but the same cannot be said about the equally popular Dodge Challenger.
A while back, Dodge exec Kevin Hellman went as far as to acknowledge that there is demand for a convertible version of the Challenger, but not enough to force the carmaker’s hand in building one. Also, by now, it’s a little too late to worry about new Challenger body styles.
This third-generation model has already entered its twilight years, which means the focus will soon shift entirely on an all-new car, with a fully electric drivetrain, mind you.
Anyway, people who are dead set on owning a topless Challenger can still get their way by working with various aftermarket specialists. Such is the case with Drop Top Customs, a Florida-based tuner who turned this 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack model into a genuine convertible, one that is currently up for grabs through Cars & Bids, Doug DeMuro’s car auctioning website.
“Now here’s something you certainly don’t see every day,” stated DeMuro in his brief description of the vehicle, and he couldn’t be more right. The only way this car would have been more impressive was if it was an SRT Hellcat variant, although the R/T Scat Pack is perfectly fine – and still worthy of being called a muscle car.
With a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 under the hood, this custom Challenger benefits from 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Not the best choice for this type of car performance-wise, but it makes for an engaging driving experience.
Meanwhile, aside from the power-operated soft top roof, other mods include a heated rear window, a padded insulation layer between the bow structure and the roof, a front strut tower brace, purple halo headlights, purple painted calipers, “392” taillight divider wrap, tinted windows, a Katzkin leather interior, purple interior trim, a purple start button and a custom shifter knob.
All we can say is that all that purple matches the exterior color really well, which is called Hellraisin and it’s a factory color.
As for its convenience features, you still get an active exhaust system, Uconnect infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED taillights, push-button start, rear back-up camera, heated steering wheel, 20-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal wheels, a satin black rear spoiler, Performance hood with head extractors, an optional SRT front splitter and plenty more.
Also, the car only has 5,900 miles (9,500 km) on the clock, so not only is it something truly rare and desirable, but it also doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear, apart from some scuffs on the lower front valance.
