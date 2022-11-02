Who Cares That Winter Is Coming? Not This Convertible Mercedes G 550, That's for Sure!

The story behind the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, like most legendary off-road vehicles, has been long and arduous. And riddled with an astonishing number of variants.
The tale began in 1979 with a vehicle developed for military needs, but it soon turned into a civilian four-wheel drive automobile that both looked and acted unstoppable. Over the years, its cult status has risen to all-new heights, in tune with its transformation into a luxury object of adoration that could still travel to the Moon and back over any type of terrain.
Naturally, Mercedes was keen to capitalize on the G-Class success with countless versions, from armored guardians to high-performance AMGs and from Maybach Landaulets to the upcoming battery-powered EQG. Of course, many have their favorites, and we could easily say the G-Class 4x4 squared is at the top of many bucket lists.
Well, here is your chance to own the modified Mercedes-Benz G 550 as a 2017 model year example currently resides proudly in the inventory of San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring. A provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, the dealership recently prepared this fashionably lifted G-Class for sale. Alas, as always, there are some interesting twists added into the mix to help it stand out in any posh AWD crowd.
For starters, this alleged one-of-one example has all the great makings of a Halloween companion, mostly thanks to its dark and menacing Matte Black appearance and exposed carbon fiber elements. Plus, it’s a real party starter because it will not care about the incoming winter too much, all while playing above any terrain in Convertible mode.
Anyway, if these highlights are not enough, we could also mention the stunningly outrageous two-tone Forgiato wheels or the fact that it only has some 12k miles (a little more than 19.300 km) on the odometer. Well, that needs to suffice because the most ardent detail – the asking price – is traditionally tucked behind the eternal “DM for pricing” hashtag!
