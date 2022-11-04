1,000-HP Supercharged 1971 Chevy Impala Graces SEMA Like a Rose Gold Donk King

Literally, everyone in North America involved with the aftermarket scene is at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. And we mean that statement.
Over just four days (November 1-4), we have seen about everything, from SUVs to sports cars and from trucks to EVs. But how about a classic donk? Well, a fine Hi-riser could not miss the chance to catch the spotlight and stand out in the proper crowd, right?
No worries, as the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have decided to highlight yet another controversial transformation from SEMA, and it truly is fitting for the donk scene. Remember, diehard fans will scold anyone calling a donk anything other than a fifth-gen Chevy Impala.
Luckily, this 1971 model year fits the description, and then some more. It was created by the LSX/LT4 specialists from Sac Speed Shop just in time to reach the 2022 SEMA Show on its own power after a proper beauty photo shoot (which we have embedded below). And the highlights are more than plentiful to make anyone drop their jaws – mostly in amazement, rather than plain and sheer surprise.
So, the entire Chevy Impala Caprice is clad in posh Rose Gold attire, even the fresh 26-inch Forgiato signature wheels that made their debut on the custom build. Behind them sit the equally new and extreme 16-inch Baer brakes, the first set this company has ever made for the donk platform, and that’s just the beginning.
Inside there’s a matched Rose Gold steering wheel and above it, the aftermarket outlet has fitted the coupe with a partial glass rooftop! Then, hiding under the Rose Gold hood is a polished and chromed LSX-swapped V8 that was massaged with ProCharger’s supercharged goodies and is now hinted to develop no less than 1,000 horsepower! Cool, right?
