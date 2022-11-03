Watch the Toyota GR Supra "10-Second Twins" Proving the Claim on the Racetrack

More on this:

1 Toyota Brings Two Flavors of the GR86 at SEMA 2022 and Both Are Pretty Wild

2 Toyota GR Supra 10-Second Twins Have 1,240 Horsepower Between Them

3 2022 Formula Drift Champion Is Crowned in California, It Feels Like a Deja Vu

4 Toyota Is Not Planning Any New Standalone GR Models, GR Sport Is the Next Step

5 Toyota Risks Backlash After Denying GR86 Owner Warranty Claim Over "Racing Abuse"