Watch the Toyota GR Supra "10-Second Twins" Proving the Claim on the Racetrack

Toyota rocked the SEMA Show with no less than nine builds, three of them being based on the GR Supra. Two GR Supras on display in Las Vegas were dubbed “The 10-second Twins” for obvious reasons, but they had to earn their names on the track.
Toyota might not feel too well after posting disappointing quarterly financial results, but it knows how to put up a show. This year’s SEMA was the perfect opportunity to spin those ICE vehicles it still sells into bestsellers, although the statistics tell a different story. Nine SEMA builds is a bold proposition, second only to Ford, which avoided the show officially but made sure there were Broncos and F-150s everywhere you looked.
Beyond some overlanding projects, which appeared to be the theme of this year’s show, Toyota brought two GR86s and three GR Supras on stage. To many, it was a surprise to see two identical (except for the color) Toyota GR Supra racers in Las Vegas. Toyota even gave them a proper stage name, The 10-second Twins. The name is a bold statement for a not-so-light sports car with a 335-horsepower engine, but Toyota made sure it earned it.
The 3.0-liter inline-six powerplant was treated with a bigger turbo, intercoolers, a catless downpipe, and a high-performance heat exchanger to milk every last drop of performance out of the BMW-sourced engine. And indeed, its power rose from the stock 335 horsepower to a more respectable 620 horsepower. Even so, it wasn’t easy to make that 10-second run. More impressive than this result is the budget limit for all the modifications: just $10,000.
The red twin had to try several times to get out of the dreaded 11-second range. Great effort was put into getting the GR Supra to the 10:984 mark, but it did, and the crew felt it was time to call it a day. It was more like an “11-second twin,” if you ask me, and taken from the video, the team also overrun the budget, so it was not $10K either. This prompted some commenters to mock Toyota’s performance. Some even brought into discussion Toyota’s warranty policy, which left some users without cars after visiting the race track.
Beyond some overlanding projects, which appeared to be the theme of this year’s show, Toyota brought two GR86s and three GR Supras on stage. To many, it was a surprise to see two identical (except for the color) Toyota GR Supra racers in Las Vegas. Toyota even gave them a proper stage name, The 10-second Twins. The name is a bold statement for a not-so-light sports car with a 335-horsepower engine, but Toyota made sure it earned it.
The 3.0-liter inline-six powerplant was treated with a bigger turbo, intercoolers, a catless downpipe, and a high-performance heat exchanger to milk every last drop of performance out of the BMW-sourced engine. And indeed, its power rose from the stock 335 horsepower to a more respectable 620 horsepower. Even so, it wasn’t easy to make that 10-second run. More impressive than this result is the budget limit for all the modifications: just $10,000.
The red twin had to try several times to get out of the dreaded 11-second range. Great effort was put into getting the GR Supra to the 10:984 mark, but it did, and the crew felt it was time to call it a day. It was more like an “11-second twin,” if you ask me, and taken from the video, the team also overrun the budget, so it was not $10K either. This prompted some commenters to mock Toyota’s performance. Some even brought into discussion Toyota’s warranty policy, which left some users without cars after visiting the race track.