Ford Bronco Raptor Feels Ready for Virtual Rampage - Actually, It’s a Real SEMA Build!

Announced well in advance of its actual 2021 model year release, the Ford Bronco was one of the most hyped vehicles on planet Earth during the period between its official presentation and the market introduction.
No worries, though, with successive upgrades – such as the Everglades edition or the mighty Bronco Raptor, Ford has kept the momentum going. And since we are dealing with everything and anything good enough for the 2022 SEMA Show, a cool, modified Ford Bronco Raptor is probably always around the corner.
Including the CGI-to-reality one, courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has prepared a CGI shout-out for yet another bonkers SEMA build. The modifications, dubbed as the “Clydesdale III” package (the original is a vintage Bronco that is supercharged to the brink of restomod madness), are pretty obvious, even without too many explanations.
Unfortunately, the folks over at Maxlider Brothers Customs, who have become known well enough to perform upgrades on VIP and artist Broncos, are not willing to share any of the goodies without the privacy of DMs. Well, it’s their loss, as we bet that many folks would have loved to check at least some of the highlights before even embarking on a direct discussion journey.
Anyway, not even the folks over at Vision X Lighting were willing to share any snippets of information – and they have the Ford Bronco Raptor Clydesdale III one-of-one build in their booth (located in the West Hall, no. 58175). Hopefully, after the 2022 SEMA Show ends and the special edition prototype will become available for grabs, they will become more lenient and unravel the mystery.
Until then, let us admire the mid-size off-road truck goodies and imagine the Bronco Raptor could take us to the Moon and back while GOAT-ing (going over any type of terrain)!
